HBO Max is quick turning into the house of 90’s TV reunions. First got here Buddies, then the West Wing and now there’s a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air particular within the works.

To have fun the 30th anniversary of the Will Smith-fronted NBC sitcom, HBO Max are reuniting the present’s solid for a one-off episode, to see the likes of Alfonso Ribeiro and Tatyana Ali mirror on their time on the collection, which aired from 1990 to 1996.

The information of a reunion follows studies that Will Smith is giving The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air a gritty reboot with The Wire’s Chris Collins because the showrunner, based mostly on a fan-created trailer launched final 12 months.

Right here’s all the pieces you want to find out about The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion.

When is the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion launched?

HBO has not introduced an official launch date but, nevertheless the reunion is scheduled to tape on Thursday 10th September to launch round Thanksgiving on HBO Max within the US.

Now this can be a story all about how… the solid of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunites for a one-time particular! Coming round Thanksgiving solely on HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/ZSlktr731e — HBO Max (@hbomax) August 31, 2020

Who will seem within the French Prince of Bel-Air reunion?

In accordance to Deadline, the sitcom’s star Will Smith shall be showing within the one-off particular, alongside the Banks relations – Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Daphne Maxwell Reid (the second Aunt Viv) – and of course Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey the Butler) and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Sadly, the late James Avery, who performed the much-loved Uncle Phil, died in 2013 and so would be the one solid member lacking from the reunion.

How to watch the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion



Getty



US followers of the Banks household shall be in a position to watch the reunion particular with a subscription to HBO Max.

Can I watch the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion within the UK?

Sadly, HBO Max just isn’t at present accessible within the UK and there aren’t any new updates as to whether or not the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion will air on a British channel.

Hopefully, the reunion shall be arriving on Sky and NOW TV within the UK, as many HBO titles have landed on the 2 platforms for British viewers, from Sport of Thrones to Lovecraft Nation.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion will land on HBO Max later this 12 months. In the event you’re in search of one thing else to watch, try our TV Information.