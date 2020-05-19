How to watch the Gavin & Stacey quiz hosted by Alison Steadman

Gavin & Stacey followers rejoice! Gavin & Stacey’s Alison Steadman, who performs Gavin’s mum Pam, can be internet hosting a digital quiz stuffed with questions for the present’s eggheads.

The quiz, which is being held to increase funds for Marie Curie UK, will see Steadman learn out a wide range of Gavin & Stacey-themed questions on Thursday night through the charity’s Fb web page.

Marie Curie, which supplies care and help for these struggling with terminal diseases, has been organising a variety of different-themed quizzes, with tonight’s Nostalgia quiz (Tuesday 19th Could) being hosted by Basil Brush.

When is the Gavin and Stacey Marie Curie Quiz?

Followers of the BBC sitcom can be ready to tune in to the quiz on the Marie Curie UK Fb web page at 8.15pm on Thursday 21st Could.

Marie Curie UK ask quizzers to donate £5 or nevertheless a lot you may afford to participate throughout the quiz or by texting NURSE to 70544.

Who’s Alison Steadman?

Alison Steadman OBE is an English actor, finest identified for starring in The Singing Detective, ITV’s Fats Mates, Satisfaction and Prejudice and naturally, Gavin & Stacey.

In Gavin & Stacey, Steadman performed Pam Shipman – the ditsy, cheerful and overprotective mom of Gavin. She appeared in each episode of the collection, together with the 2008 and 2019 Christmas specials.

Steadman lately instructed Radio Instances that she would love to be concerned in any future episodes of the hit sitcom after the 2019 Christmas particular amassed 17 million viewers in complete.

Addressing rumours of one other particular, she mentioned: “I don’t take any discover of rumours, however there’s no method I wouldn’t do it. I’d run to Cardiff to be concerned.”

What different Marie Curie quizzes are taking place?

Whereas Basil Brush is internet hosting a Nostalgia Quiz tonight at 7pm and Alison Steadman on Thursday, there are two quizzes the following week which can curiosity Harry Potter and Downton followers.

On Tuesday 26th Could, Andy Day is internet hosting Andy’s Tall, Massive, Enormous, Household Quiz at 4pm, whereas on Thursday 28th Could, Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton are bringing you Mr Carson and Professor Umbridge’s Final Pub Quiz.

Marie Curie UK’s Gavin and Stacey Quiz will star at 8:15pm on Thursday 21st Could on the charity’s Fb web page.