How to watch The Legend of Korra online in the UK

Do you’re keen on Avatar: The Final Airbender? Nicely, clearly not the film. Nevertheless, if you happen to’re an anime fan it’s probably you’re fond of the critically-acclaimed animated sequence – which now has a sequel.

Titled The Legend of Korra, the sequence as soon as once more delves right into a world the place choose individuals can manipulate water, earth, fireplace or air. And avatars, like feminine character Korra (successor of Aang), can bend all 4 parts.

Initially aired by Nickelodeon from 2012 onwards, the present aired for 4 seasons, treating viewers to 54 episodes in whole. Every run of The Legend of Korra was met by applause from critics, with three of the 4 seasons even attaining an ideal 100 per cent rating on evaluation aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

However how precisely are you able to watch the sequence online? Right here’s every little thing you want to know.

Can I watch The Legend of Korra on Netflix in the UK?

Not presently. Though subscribers in the US can watch the present from August 14th 2020, there’s no phrase but if it will likely be obtainable in the UK.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix.

She’s the avatar, you’ve gotta take care of it. The Legend of Korra is coming to Netflix on August 14th in the US. pic.twitter.com/r16aGudm7s — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 21, 2020

Can I watch The Legend of Korra wherever else in the UK?

Sure! All 4 seasons of The Legend of Korra can be found to watch on Amazon Prime Video proper now.

You can begin watching right here.

Who’re the solid and characters of The Legend of Korra?

Korra, the 17-year-old protagonist of the sequence (who was impressed by feminine MMA fighters), is voiced by Janet Varney from US comedy-drama You’re The Worst.

She’s joined by “bending brothers” Mako (Entourage’s David Faustino) and Bolin ( The Wolf of Wall Avenue’s PJ Byrne).

The present additionally options a number of high-profile stars, reminiscent of Spider-Man’s JK Simmons, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka, Parks and Recreation’s Aubrey Plaza and The Strolling Lifeless’s Steven Yeun.

The place can I watch Avatar: The Final Airbender in the UK?

You possibly can watch three seasons of the hit anime sequence on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The Legend of Korra is on the market to watch now on Amazon Prime Video.