How to watch the Love Island Australia season 1 finale – what time is it on?

Love Island: Australia is at the moment airing on ITV2 to give UK viewers their repair of villa drama after the British model’s cancellation this yr.

The collection, which options Aussie contestants making an attempt to discover love in Majorca, is really a repeat of 2018’s season as most stay exhibits are unable to movie due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Meaning these of you who can’t wait to discover out which scantily-clad singles received Love Island: Australia are in luck!

Right here’s every thing you want to learn about how season one panned out – don’t learn on when you don’t need something ruined as there are main spoilers forward.

What time is the Love Island: Australia season 1 finale?

Love Island: Australia began on 15th June 2020, and in contrast to the UK collection, it’s airing daily on ITV2. Usually, now we have a Saturday break, however since this a repeat, ITV2 are airing it back-to-back.

The finale will air tonight on 14th July 2020 at 9pm on ITV2.

The explosive conclusion will final an hour and 15 minutes and we’ll lastly see who’s topped the winner.

Talking of: when you don’t need any extra spoilers, look away now.

Who received season 1 of Love Island: Australia?

Grant Crapp, 22, from Canberra and 21-year-old Tayla Damir from Perth emerged as the winners of season one.

Each contestants from Day One in the villa, the duo coupled up throughout Week Two and stayed collectively (roughly) from then on. For a short interval they had been parted, with Grant pairing with Cassidy and Tayla teaming up with Jaxon throughout Week 4, however they shortly reunited.

Throughout the finale, Tayla obtained the $50,000 in the last twist resolution, however determined to share the cash with Grant.

Sydney-based Eden Dally (25) and 23-year-old Erin Barnett from Melbourne had been the collection runner-ups, whereas Amelia Plummer (23) and Josh Moss (25) got here in third place.

Are the Love Island: Australia winners nonetheless collectively?

Two years have handed since electrician Grant and wonder queen Tayla received season one, however are they nonetheless collectively?

Sadly not – the successful couple broke up simply weeks after leaving the villa regardless of Grant declaring his love for Tayla throughout the present’s finale.

It was fairly the scandal too, as it was revealed after the present completed that Grant had a lady on the exterior, little to everybody’s information.

Tayla wrote on Instagram in July 2018, confirming the break-up: “I would like to take the time to thank everybody who supported Grant and I throughout our Love Island journey and particularly everybody who has continued to assist us since.”

“However it’s with nice heartbreak that I write this submit to inform everybody that Grant and I are not collectively, however will stay amicable regardless of the circumstances.”

It didn’t appear to be the most profitable collection both as the Love Island: Australia {couples} didn’t have a lot success on the exterior.

Love Island: Australia airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm.