How to watch The Mandalorian virtual event with Taika Waititi

For these of you who haven’t been in a position to get sufficient of Disney Plus’ acclaimed Star Wars spin-off sequence The Mandalorian – or the Disney Plus‘ behind-the-scenes Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian sequence – then we’ve discovered your subsequent viewing decide…

The virtual ATX Tv Pageant will embrace a distant panel, with The Mandalorian’s 5 visitor administrators – together with Marvel’s Taika Waititi – showing to talk about the making of sequence one.

Learn on for every part you want to learn about The Mandalorian: Behind the Digicam.

How to watch The Mandalorian: Behind the Digicam

The virtual panel will happen on Friday fifth June at 4.45pm CT (10.45pm BST for UK viewers). Click on right here to watch from the consolation of your individual dwelling.

ATX Tv Pageant’s “ATX TV… from the Sofa!” virtual competition takes place throughout the weekend June fifth – seventh.

Who’s on the panel for The Mandalorian: Behind the Digicam?

The panel consists of sequence creator and author Jon Favreau, government producer and director Dave Filoni, alongside visitor administrators Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi.



Jeff Kravitz / Getty Pictures



The panel shall be hosted by leisure journalist Anthony Breznican.

All 5 are set to proceed working inside the Star Wars universe sooner or later, nevertheless it sounds just like the panel dialogue will focus nearly solely on season one, and the way every of the very particular person episodes interwove to create the present’s compelling narrative, as we adopted ‘Mando’ and The Baby – higher often called Child Yoda.

Join a seven-day free trial on Disney Plus, or subscribe for £59.99 a 12 months (or £5.99 a month). In the event you’re in search of extra to watch, take a look at our TV information.