How to watch the NASA Mars Rover launch today – live stream and time

In a single small step for a rover, however one large leap for mankind’s Mars house plans, NASA is about to launch a brand new mission to the purple planet today.

Carrying each the state-of-the-art rover referred to as Perseverance and a brand new experimental helicopter referred to as Ingenuity, the house company’s Alliance Atlas V rocket will likely be launching from Cape Canaveral – and you possibly can watch the complete factor live.

Right here’s the whole lot you want to learn about how to watch the Mars Perseverance Rover launch today.

How to watch the Mars Perseverance Rover launch live

The Mars Perseverance Rover will launch at 12.50pm BST (7.50am EDT, native time) on Thursday 30th July. It will likely be streamed live by NASA on its web site from 12pm (BST).

The occasion is about to go forward as scheduled, with meteorologists predicting beneficial climate situations.

The mission was first set to blast off on 17th July, however was postponed due to preparation delays. If the launch doesn’t go forward by mid-august, NASA could have to delay the mission to 2022 ­– Earth and Mars solely come comparatively shut to one another each 26 months.

When will the mission land on Mars?

Perseverance is anticipated to contact down on Mars at 8.40pm (BST) on 18th February 2021.

It’s aiming to land in the Jezero crater, a spot that was full of water approximatively 3.5 billion years in the past. It’s hoped that the rover will likely be in a position to detect proof of previous life on the planet.

What’s the Perseverance rover?

Perseverance is a robotic rover about the measurement of a automobile. It’s practically equivalent in design to the Curiosity rover, which landed on Mars in 2012.

Perseverance is fitted with cameras and two microphones, that are hoped will likely be the first to file sounds on one other planet.

What’s the Ingenuity helicopter?

Though scientists can’t make sure if the four-pound ‘copter will work, they’re hoping its rotors (spinning at 24,000 RPM) will generate sufficient energy to fly over the planet.

Nevertheless, flying on Mars is way harder than on Earth. For starters, there’s not as a lot air that may generate raise – the Martian ambiance is 100 instances much less dense than our personal. In whole, its flight will final solely 90 seconds.

Ingenuity is supplied with two cameras, that are hoped will seize some chicken’s eye view of Mars.

