How to watch the National Theatre’s free live screenings online

Fast query: fancy a visit to a few of the UK’s high theatre reveals with out the value, the annoying tall individual sitting in entrance and with out truly leaving the home in any respect? The right reply: completely sure.

Then you definitely could be happy to study that the National Theatre is bringing the stage to the display, streaming a big-name present straight to YouTube each Thursday evening.

In response to theatres closing amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the publicly-funded arts group has launched a brand new National Theatre at Residence initiative over the subsequent two months.

How are you able to watch? And what performs are being screened? Right here’s every little thing you want to know…

How to watch the National Theatre’s live screenings online

Every Thursday at 7pm (BST), the National Theatre will stream one play on its YouTube channel. It’s utterly free to watch.

Don’t fear should you miss it: the manufacturing is offered to re-watch for seven days on the similar YouTube channel.

The initiative kickstarted on Thursday 2nd April, with the theatre streaming a recording of One Man Two Guvnors, that includes Gavin and Stacey’s James Corden.

National Theatre at Residence schedule

Thursday 2nd April: One Man Two Guvnors by Richard Bean

by Richard Bean Thursday ninth April: Jane Eyre by Sally Cookson

by Sally Cookson Thursday 16th April: Treasure Island by Bryony Lavery

by Bryony Lavery Thursday 23rd April: Twelfth Evening by William Shakespeare

Extra free performs are anticipated to stream in Could, with additional titles to be introduced.

After the play airs, the National Theatre can be dropping a podcast that includes conversations with forged members, recorded over the internet.

Erm, are these performs truly being broadcast live?

Not precisely: these are outdated recordings being streamed as live. No want to be involved once you hear viewers reactions and surprise how many individuals are crammed inside a theatre throughout lockdown.