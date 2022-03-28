How to watch the Oscar 2022 gala live and online

This Sunday, March 27, the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards will take place. The award ceremony will take place at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles and will start at 1 am from Sunday to Monday in Spain. It will have three presenters: Wanda Skyes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer.

If you haven’t done so yet, you can read the full list of nominees or take advantage of the various streaming platforms where you can watch most of the films that are up for a statuette.

Where to watch the Oscars 2022

In Spain the ceremony will be broadcast live and exclusively by Movistar Plus+. The night of Sunday, March 27 to Monday, March 28, will begin on Estrenos 2 on M+ (dial 31), on #0 on M+ (dial 7) and on the Los Oscars pop-up channel on M+ (dial 28) simultaneously.

Channel #0 is part of the Movistar+ Lite offer that can be contracted to see online without permanence and regardless of your operator. The current offer is 8 euros per month.

Starting at 00:30 a.m. you can see the red carpet in Estrenos 2 by M+, if you want to scrutinize all the details about it, don’t miss what they have to say in Trendencias.

In the United States, the ABC television network will be in charge of the transmission. While in Latin America it can be enjoyed through TNT for those who have the channel, and online through the TNT Go app. Online options vary between countries but include DirecTV GO, Movistar Play, or ABC online.

Oscars 2022 schedule:



Spain: 1:00 am (February 28)

México: 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Perú: 7:00 p.m.

