How to watch the Premier League in the US

Dwelling throughout the pond doesn’t imply you’ve got to miss out on the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The final season might have solely simply ended again in July, however the 2020/21 season is already upon us.

Beginning 12th September, video games will begin again up (even when followers gained’t be becoming a member of their groups in the stands). To melt the blow, UK followers will probably be in a position to catch each sport dwell on TV for the entire of September, so it’s laborious to complain an excessive amount of.

If you’re watching from the UK, there are many streaming choices for you, too. Right here’s how to watch free-to-air Premier League video games this 2020/21 season, with the assist of Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports activities or BT Sport.

However, what about US followers? You will not be fairly so spoilt however there are nonetheless a great deal of choices when it comes to watching the video games.

Under, we’ve chosen a few of the finest streaming companies exhibiting this season’s English Premier League video games, together with some info on how to watch on cable, too.

Right here is how to watch 2020/21 Premier League video games in the US.

How to watch Premier League soccer video games in the US



Getty



There are a variety of streaming companies you need to use to watch the Premier League 2020/21 fixtures in the event you’re in the US. These embody NBC’s streaming service, Hulu and particular Sling Television packages.

If you happen to’d favor to watch it on TV, NBC Sports activities has unique EPL rights till the finish of the 2021/22 season. In addition to being on their streaming service, Peacock, most matches will probably be on NBCSN channel, with Saturday 12:30-2:30pm ET video games being proven on NBC.

In any other case, listed here are the finest methods to watch Premier League soccer video games in the US.

Peacock

Peacock is NBC’s new streaming service and will probably be exhibiting a complete of 175 dwell video games all through this season. If that isn’t sufficient for you, full replays of all 380 matches will probably be out there on-demand. You’ll simply have to wait till after 9pm (ET) on the day of the sport to watch.

To get entry to all of the above, you’ll need to get a Premium Plan costing $9.99 a month. Nonetheless, in case you are trying to get monetary savings, the restricted free subscription will permit you to watch highlights.

Hulu

A Hulu subscription with dwell TV included prices $54.99 a month, which is an honest chunk of cash, however you do get entry to greater than 65 channels. These embody Premier League-showing channels like NBC, NBCSN and USA community. Past these, you may as well watch the likes of ESPN, Meals Community, ABC and CBS. There’s additionally a $12.99 bundle deal for Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

AT&T TV Now

Very like the Hulu subscription above, AT&T TV Now will permit you to entry quite a lot of channels together with NBC, NBCSN and USA Community. Their primary plan can be equally priced at $55 a month and can permit you to watch these channels together with Disney Channel, Cartoon Community and ESPN.

Sling TV

Sling TV presents a spread of packages, every with completely different channel line-ups. To watch the Premier League, you want to buy the Sling Blue plan costing $30 a month. This provides you entry to a complete of 47 dwell channels, which incorporates the entire of the NBC community. It’s also a multi-stream service so up to three members of the household can entry the service directly.