How to watch the Princess Diana musical

For those who’re a fan of each Netflix’s The Crown and Hamilton on Disney+, then you definitely’re in luck – a brand new musical about Diana, Princess of Wales is premiering on-demand earlier than debuting on Broadway subsequent 12 months.

Diana: A New Musical, set for launch on Netflix subsequent 12 months, tells the story of the late princess, her relationship with the Royal Household and the rise and decline of her marriage to Prince Charles.

The brand new musical was slated to open on Broadway on 31st March, however due to COVID-19, its debut has been postponed.

Following in the footsteps of Lin Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, the present is arriving on a streamer – though in an unprecedented transfer, audiences at house will get an opportunity to see the present earlier than its carried out onstage.

Right here’s all the pieces you want to find out about Diana: A New Musical.

How to watch Diana: A New Musical

Diana: A New Musical will premiere on Netflix in 2021. A exact date has not but been introduced, nonetheless the musical will debut on the streamer forward of its opening on Broadway in Might 2021.

What’s Diana: A New Musical about?

Diana: A New Musical

Diana is a musical retelling of Princess Diana’s life, from her marriage to Prince Charles and the tabloids’ obsession her, to the decline of her marriage to the royal inheritor.

“A princess thrust onto the world stage. The tabloid media captivated by her magnificence and vulnerability. The globe’s most celebrated monarchy disrupted. That is the story of the most well-known girl of the trendy age as she struggles to endure a highlight brighter than any the world had ever identified,” the musical teases.

“Main fiercely together with her coronary heart, Princess Diana stood up for her household, her nation and herself. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals and he or she created a legacy that can endure without end.”

Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, the Tony Award-winners behind musical Memphis, wrote Diana’s e-book, music and lyrics, whereas Come From Away’s Christopher Ashley directs the present.

Diana: A New Musical forged

Diana: A New Musical stars British actress Jeanna De Waal (Iron Fist, Kinky Boots, Depraved) as the Princess of Wales, whereas Roe Hartrampf (Madam Secretary, The Get Down) acts reverse her as Prince Charles.

Erin Davie, greatest identified for starring in Broadway musicals Gray Gardens and Sunday in the Park With George, performs Camilla Parker Bowles, alongside Tony Award-winning Judy Kaye (Depraved, Anastasia) as Queen Elizabeth II.

How do I pay attention to the Diana soundtrack?

The soundtrack for Diana the musical has not but been launched, nonetheless its inventive staff has launched two songs from the Broadway present carried out by Jeanna De Waal – If and Underestimated.

