How to watch the Queen’s coronavirus special TV address to the nation on Sunday

The Royal Household has introduced that Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast this Sunday (fifth April).

What time os the Queen’s coronavirus speech on TV?

The special address will air at 8pm BST in the UK

How can I watch the Queen’s address on TV?

The monarch will address the present Coronavirus disaster throughout TV, radio and the household’s social media accounts.

The message is predicted to be air throughout BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky Information on tv, and also will be broadcast on radio.

The information was introduced on the Royal Household’s official Twitter account.

On Sunday fifth April at 8pm (BST)

Her Majesty The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast. In addition to on tv and radio, The Queen’s address will likely be proven on The @RoyalFamily’s social media channels. pic.twitter.com/EADh7WNU7b — The Royal Household (@RoyalFamily) April 3, 2020

In a press release, Buckingham Palace stated: “Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. The televised address will likely be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday fifth April, 2020.

“The address was recorded at Windsor Fort.”

Is the Queen’s coronavirus address dwell?

No, the Queen’s speech just isn’t dwell – it was pre-recorded at Windsor Fort, the place the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are presently residing. It’s understood the broadcast was recorded in a room of the fortress with only one cameraman and the Queen so as to keep the strict social distancing pointers.

What is going to the Queen speak about in her speech?

The explanation for this speech is to address the present coronavirus pandemic. It’s anticipated that amongst different issues the Queen will ask the nation to come collectively at this troublesome time, thank NHS staff and emergency companies for his or her work and ship condolences to those that have misplaced family members to coronavirus.

Has the Queen made speeches like this earlier than?

It is vitally unusual for the Queen to address the nation on this model. The Queen beforehand spoke to the nation with such a special address in 2012 to mark her Diamond Jubilee. She additionally addressed the nation in 1991 throughout the Gulf Warfare, in 1997 after the loss of life of Princess Diana and after the Queen Mom’s loss of life in 2002.

The Queen’s address will likely be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday fifth April 2020. Try what else is on with our TV Information.