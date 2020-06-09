How to watch the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards results show

Final month, we launched the RadioTimes.com’s Soap Awards so as to rejoice the exhausting work our beloved exhibits have put in over the previous yr.
With the British Soap Awards cancelled for 2020 on account of the pandemic, it appeared proper that we gave you the likelihood to vote on your favourites and champion the better of the finest.
You got here out in your hundreds – over 16,000 to be exact – and also you’ve picked your winner.
And we’ve got some very thrilling information for all you cleaning soap followers… we’ll be asserting the end in a really particular ceremony!
Tune in to our Fb channel on Sunday 14th June at 7pm the place our cleaning soap consultants Johnathon Hughes and Helen Daly will probably be available with the all vital results.
And, we’ll have some appearances from our very particular winners.
You don’t need to miss it!
Who was nominated in the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards?
Greatest Actor
- Coronation Road’s Ian Bartholomew
EastEnders’ Max Bowden
Emmerdale’s Jeff Hordley
Hollyoaks’ Gregory Finnegan
Neighbours’ Rob Mills
Dwelling & Away’s Ray Meagher
Greatest Actress
- Coronation Road’s Shelley King
- EastEnders’ Letitia Dean
- Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick
- Hollyoaks’ Anna Passey
- Neighbours’ Jackie Woodburne
- Dwelling & Away’s Lynne McGranger
Greatest Newcomer
- Coronation Road’s Mollie Gallagher
- EastEnders’ Milly Zero
- Emmerdale’s Mark Womack
- Hollyoaks’ Joe McGann
- Neighbours’ Jemma Donovan
- Dwelling & Away’s Kawakawa Fox-Reo
Greatest Storyline
- Coronation Road – Coercive Management
- EastEnders – Boat Catastrophe
- Emmerdale – Who killed Graham?
- Hollyoaks – Ste’s Radicalisation
- Neighbours – Finn’s Revenge
- Dwelling and Away – Hospital Seige
Greatest Soap
- Coronation Road
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
- Neighbours
- Dwelling and Away
