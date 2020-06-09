How to watch the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards results show

Final month, we launched the RadioTimes.com’s Soap Awards so as to rejoice the exhausting work our beloved exhibits have put in over the previous yr.

With the British Soap Awards cancelled for 2020 on account of the pandemic, it appeared proper that we gave you the likelihood to vote on your favourites and champion the better of the finest.

You got here out in your hundreds – over 16,000 to be exact – and also you’ve picked your winner.

And we’ve got some very thrilling information for all you cleaning soap followers… we’ll be asserting the end in a really particular ceremony!

Tune in to our Fb channel on Sunday 14th June at 7pm the place our cleaning soap consultants Johnathon Hughes and Helen Daly will probably be available with the all vital results.

And, we’ll have some appearances from our very particular winners.

You don’t need to miss it!

Who was nominated in the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards?

Greatest Actor

Coronation Road’s Ian Bartholomew

EastEnders’ Max Bowden

Emmerdale’s Jeff Hordley

Hollyoaks’ Gregory Finnegan

Neighbours’ Rob Mills

Dwelling & Away’s Ray Meagher

Greatest Actress

Coronation Road’s Shelley King

EastEnders’ Letitia Dean

Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick

Hollyoaks’ Anna Passey

Neighbours’ Jackie Woodburne

Dwelling & Away’s Lynne McGranger

Greatest Newcomer

Coronation Road’s Mollie Gallagher

EastEnders’ Milly Zero

Emmerdale’s Mark Womack

Hollyoaks’ Joe McGann

Neighbours’ Jemma Donovan

Dwelling & Away’s Kawakawa Fox-Reo

Greatest Storyline

Coronation Road – Coercive Management

EastEnders – Boat Catastrophe

Emmerdale – Who killed Graham?

Hollyoaks – Ste’s Radicalisation

Neighbours – Finn’s Revenge

Dwelling and Away – Hospital Seige

Greatest Soap