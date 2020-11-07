How to Watch the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Virtual Ceremony

The primary-ever digital Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Particular will air on Saturday by way of HBO at 8 p.m. ET.

Viewing choices are slim, as that is very a lot an unique: Watching the particular requires a subscription to HBO or HBO Max. However for any non-subscribers curious to see the program, however fearful that signing up simply to see the present is just too daunting a monetary dedication, HBO Max is at the moment providing a seven-day free trial.

Potential viewers might have entry to HBO by way of cable, satellite tv for pc or TV packages as an add-on. HBO’s web site, Roku, Amazon Fireplace, Amazon Prime or different Web suppliers additionally provide subscription choices for the cable channel.

The one-week free trial provide for HBO Max might be discovered right here.

In Los Angeles and elsewhere on the west coast, the present will air at 8 p.m. PT on HBO West, however California cable subscribers who need to see it at the similar time as their east coast associates can tune in to the HBO East channel at 5 p.m. PT.

The pre-recorded occasion will have a good time the latest induction class, which incorporates Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, 9 Inch Nails, the Infamous B.I.G., T. Rex and Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees Jon Landau and Irving Azoff. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl will kick off the occasion by introducing every inductee.

Further visitor performers or presenters embrace Luke Bryan, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Miley Cyrus, Billy Gibbons, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, Coronary heart’s Nancy Wilson and extra.

Simply prior to the induction particular, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will livestream a digital purple carpet occasion on its Twitter, Fb and YouTube channels at 6:45 p.m. ET. This system, hosted by Carrie Keagan, will function each stay and pre-recorded conversations with the new inductees and visitor performers.

Initially scheduled for Might 2 at Cleveland’s Public Auditorium, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Particular was moved to November with hopes of nonetheless having the ability to maintain an in-person occasion, earlier than the present went digital due to the ongoing pandemic. This yr marks the first time the annual ceremony gained’t function a stay live performance.