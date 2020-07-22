The world of Star Trek is stronger than ever proper now, as followers discover themselves inundated with new reveals to check out in Gene Roddenberry’s richly crafted universe.

Star Trek: Discovery reintroduced the present’s unique canon (after JJ Abrams’ movies solid their very own path), whereas Picard introduced again Patrick Stewart’s cherished character from The Subsequent Technology.

Trying forward, the franchise has its first foray into outright comedy with Star Trek: Decrease Decks, one more live-action sequence in Captain Pike-led spin-off Unusual New Worlds, not to point out model new seasons of the current tasks.

So, there’s lots to discuss in the hour-long Star Trek panel at this yr’s distinctive [email protected], a digital occasion being held instead of the normal San Diego extravaganza, to keep away from the additional unfold of coronavirus.

On the vivid facet, whereas tickets, journey and lodging normally makes Comedian-Con a really costly ordeal, this yr the occasion can be completely free and accessible from the consolation of your house.

Right here’s every little thing you want to learn about the Star Trek Universe panel at [email protected]:

When is Star Trek Universe panel at [email protected]?

The Star Trek Universe panel can be held on Thursday 23rd July at 6pm (BST).

How to watch Star Trek Universe panel at [email protected]



CBS



All [email protected] panels can be streamed reside on the occasion’s official YouTube channel and most can be uploaded there completely at a later date.

Make your method over to the YouTube web page at round 6pm (or simply earlier than) to catch the panel because it begins; this hyperlink will take you straight there, however it received’t work till the Star Trek panel begins.

Who will seem at the Star Trek Universe [email protected] panel?

The formidable Star Trek Universe panel will encompass a number of distinct components, reflecting simply how a lot is happening in the franchise proper now.

There can be a digital desk learn of Star Trek: Discovery’s season two finale, that includes the total ensemble forged together with Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones and Unusual New Worlds star Anson Mount.



CBS



Author Mick McMahan will take the digital stage in a while to current a section about upcoming animated comedy Star Trek: Decrease Decks, main a light-hearted dialogue with Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman.

Final, however actually not least, the forged of Star Trek: Picard will just about reunite for the first time since the finale aired, to focus on the first season of the present and future plans.

Count on to see Patrick Stewart, Alison Tablet, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes, Jeri Ryan, and Marina Sirtis.

For those who’re in search of one thing else to watch, take a look at our TV Information.