How to watch the US Election in the UK | Results and exit poll times

The polls are closing in the United States and the least harmonious, most divisive presidential marketing campaign in American historical past is at an finish. However which of the nominees has triumphed?

Republican President Donald Trump intends to maintain on to his place in the Oval Workplace, however polls counsel Democrat Joe Biden might earn a cushty lead.

After all, the polls have been very mistaken earlier than, as was the case in 2016 when Trump defeated Hilary Clinton, who at one level had appeared a secure wager for the Presidency.

There’s additionally the added problems attributable to the coronavirus pandemic, with many citizens selecting to submit their ballots in advance of election day in order to keep away from crowds.

For that reason, it might take longer than ordinary for all the votes to be counted, that means it may very well be a number of days till now we have a decisive reply on who will lead the United States for the subsequent 4 years.

Right here’s hoping that the information comes sooner relatively than later, as these with a eager curiosity in politics will doubtless discover it exhausting to really loosen up till this election is settled.

How to watch the US Election dwell in the UK

Numerous UK channels will probably be broadcasting US election protection on the third of November, together with BBC One, which is able to air a present hosted by Katty Kay and Andrew Neil from 11pm till 6am GMT.

ITV may also be protecting the election from 11 till 6am with Tom Bradby, Julie Etchingham and Robert Moore presenting its protection, as will Sky Information with a present hosted by Dermot Murnaghan from 10pm till 7am.

What time are US election exit poll outcomes introduced?

Identical to in the UK election, there’s a strict embargo on when preliminary info from exit polls could be revealed, in order not to affect the end result of the election.

At the moment, we are able to anticipate the first particulars to emerge at round 5pm Japanese Time (ET), which equates to 10pm GMT, nonetheless the earliest US exit polls have been identified to be incorrect in the previous.

Additional exit polls will probably be launched all through the evening, which is able to doubtless paint a extra correct image as we close to nearer to a full rely of the votes.

Anticipate the exit polls to be a serious speaking level on 10pm information bulletins and the subsequent US election information specials deliberate by the BBC, ITV and Sky Information.

When is the US Election?

US President Election days are at all times held on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November, which suggests this 12 months’s election will happen on Tuesday third November.

US Election outcomes time

In earlier elections, the winner of the Presidential race turned clear by 11pm EST (4am GMT), which is when the West Coast polls shut, though in the 2016 election, Pennsylvania wasn’t declared for Donald Trump till 1:35am EST (6:35am GMT), confirming the present president’s victory over Hillary Clinton.

The reply isn’t as clear lower this 12 months, as 50.3 per cent of the votes have been forged by mail due to COVID-19 – a 22.9 per cent improve from the 2018 midterms.

As mail-in votes take extra time to course of and can arrive after election day so long as they’re posted by November third, we might have to wait days and even weeks for the vote rely to be accomplished if there’s no clear winner on election day.

If the outcomes are shut, there might even be a recount – as seen throughout the 2000 election in which George W Bush and Al Gore competed towards each other – which is able to delay issues even additional and might even lead to authorized battles in some circumstances.

The underside line is: we’re not solely certain – nonetheless, if the votes that may be counted on election day are overwhelmingly in favour of one in every of the candidates, a winner may very well be introduced in the early hours of Tuesday morning UK time.

When will Florida’s consequence be introduced?

All eyes this 12 months will probably be on Florida as the state usually holds the reply as to who will probably be victorious. If one candidate clearly takes Florida, most of the time, they win the election.

You’ll be able to anticipate to see the Florida outcomes round 7pm ET, which makes it round midnight GMT, however as talked about above, we might not have a very correct image tonight.

US election outcomes prediction – who will win, Trump or Biden?

As of election day, Tuesday third November, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is forward in the polls with 52 per cent of the vote whereas incumbent Republican president Donald Trump is trailing behind with 44 per cent, in accordance to BBC Information.

Who wins will rely largely on which candidate secures the votes of swing states with numerous electoral faculty votes, similar to Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

To win the election, a candidate wants no less than 270 out of the 538 electoral faculty votes to win the presidency and, in accordance to polls, Biden presently has a lead in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – states which voted for Trump in the earlier election.

Nonetheless, polls have been mistaken many times in the previous, together with at the 2016 US Election, the place many predicted that Hillary Clinton can be voted the subsequent President of the United States.

For that reason, it’s exhausting to say with any nice certainty who the winner of the election will probably be, particularly with the added complication attributable to the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the elevated variety of postal votes, it’s doubtless to take longer than ordinary for each poll to be counted, that means we might not have a confirmed winner for a number of days, if not longer.

In 2000, George W Bush was not confirmed as winner of the US election till a Supreme Courtroom ruling made one month after the vote, so there’s a precedent for these proceedings to drag out.

The US Presidential Election Day is Tuesday third November.