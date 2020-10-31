How to watch the US Election in the UK | results time, latest polls

With simply days to go earlier than the President of the United States is chosen by voters, political junkies throughout the world are glued to their tv screens, ready for brand spanking new ballot results, updates from the last-minute marketing campaign trial and any additional exchanges between candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Whereas former Vice President and Democrat Joe Biden is at present main in the polls, it’s troublesome to predict who will emerge victorious at this stage with variables comparable to COVID-19, early voting and mail-in ballots to contemplate.

If you happen to’re due to this fact planning on staying up all night time to watch the election play out in actual time, we’ve collated all the info you’ll want – so fill up on immediate espresso (or booze) and prepare for certainly one of the most dramatic evenings of the 12 months.

How to watch the US Election stay in the UK

Numerous UK channels shall be broadcasting US election protection on the third of November, together with BBC One, which can air a present hosted by Katty Kay and Andrew Neil from 11pm till 6am GMT.

ITV may also be overlaying the election from 11 till 6am with Tom Bradby, Julie Etchingham and Robert Moore presenting its protection, as will Sky Information with a present hosted by Dermot Murnaghan from 10pm till 7am.

When is the US Election?

US President Election days are all the time held on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November, which suggests this 12 months’s election will happen on Tuesday third November.

When are the results of the US Election introduced?

Getty

In earlier elections, the winner of the Presidential race turned clear by 11pm EST (4am GMT), which is when the West Coast polls shut, though in the 2016 election, Pennsylvania wasn’t declared for Donald Trump till 1:35am EST (6:35am GMT), confirming the present president’s victory over Hillary Clinton.

The reply isn’t as clear reduce this 12 months, as 50.3 per cent of the votes have been forged by mail due to COVID-19 – a 22.9 per cent improve from the 2018 midterms.

As mail-in votes take extra time to course of and might arrive after election day so long as they’re posted by November third, we could have to wait days and even weeks for the vote depend to be accomplished if there’s no clear winner on election day.

If the results are shut, there could even be a recount – as seen throughout the 2000 election in which George W Bush and Al Gore competed towards each other – which can delay issues even additional and will even lead to authorized battles in some circumstances.

The underside line is: we’re not completely positive – nonetheless, if the votes that may be counted on election day are overwhelmingly in favour of certainly one of the candidates, a winner might be introduced in the early hours of Tuesday morning UK time.

Who will win the US Election?

As of Friday thirtieth October, Democrat candidate Joe Biden is forward in polls with 51 per cent of the vote whereas incumbent Republican president Donald Trump is trailing behind with 43 per cent, in accordance to BBC Information (as of thirtieth October 2020).

Who wins may also rely on which candidate secures the votes of swing states with numerous electoral faculty votes, comparable to Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

To win the election, a candidate wants at the least 270 out of the 538 electoral faculty votes to win the presidency and in accordance to polls, Biden at present has an enormous lead in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – states which voted for Trump in the earlier election.

Nonetheless it’s price noting that these statistic will change as we get nearer to Election Day and that this 12 months’s exit polls is probably not as dependable as earlier years, with over 28 million folks having voted early in-person whereas 50 per cent of voters forged their presidential selection by way of mail-in poll.

The US Presidential Election Day is Tuesday third November.