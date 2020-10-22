How to watch the US presidential debate 2020 | UK time and date

From Donald Trump contracting COVID-19 to a single fly stealing the vice presidential candidates’ thunder, the 2020 US election has been something however uneventful this 12 months – and it’s about to come to a head with the final presidential debate earlier than the massive vote.

Sitting president Trump can be going head-to-head with Democrat candidate Joe Biden in tomorrow’s last debate, which can mark the first time the two opponents have confronted off since Trump acquired his coronavirus analysis and each held their very own separate City Corridor classes.

With essential matters like preventing COVID, race in America and local weather change up to dialogue this time, Trump and Biden’s performances may simply swing the vote a method or one other, particularly since Biden is at present simply 9 per cent forward in the polls.

It’s additionally probably that tomorrow’s debate can be much less chaotic than the opponents’ first showdown in September, since the Debate Fee introduced on Monday that the candidates’ microphones will solely be turned on when their two minutes of allotted talking time begins.

Need to tune in dwell for the last US presidential debate? Right here’s every little thing you want to know.

How to watch the US presidential debate 2020

Remaining debate of the election season will go forward, in particular person, on Thursday twenty second October at Nashville, Tennessee’s Belmont College.

The 90-minute debate will start at 9pm EST on Thursday, which works out to 2am in the UK (Friday twenty third October).

For these prepared to keep up till the early hours of the morning to catch the political showdown dwell, you possibly can tune into the BBC Information channel, Sky Information and CNN.

In the States, the debate can be streamed by all the main US networks together with ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox Information, CNN and MSNBC.

Who’s moderating the debate?

Getty

Moderating the last US presidential debate can be NBC Information’ Kristen Welker.

The broadcaster was a White Home correspondent for NBC in December 2011 and went on to characterize MSNBC at the each day White Home press briefings. In January 2020, she grew to become a daily co-anchor on NBC’s Weekend Right this moment.

On Monday, President Trump hit out at Welker’s appointment as moderator, calling her a “dyed-in-the-wool, radical left Democrat” who has been “horrible and unfair”, in accordance to Selection.

Which matters are up for debate

Thursday’s debate can be divided into six 15-minute segments, with every candidate getting two minutes of uninterrupted time to communicate on every subject.

The matters up for dialogue throughout the last debate are as follows:

Preventing COVID-19

American households

Race in America

Local weather change

Nationwide safety

Management

Whilst you’re ready, go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or try our information to new TV exhibits 2020 to discover out what’s airing this autumn and past.