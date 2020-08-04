How to watch the World Snooker Championship 2020 live – draw schedule and TV coverage

The 2020 World Snooker Championship is effectively underway as the world’s most interesting superstars collect for the greatest event of the 12 months.

Snooker clearly felt the influence of COVID-19 lockdown procedures round the world and its calendar disintegrated, very like each different sport.

Nevertheless, rescheduling its showpiece event will come as a delight to followers who missed out on the conventional springtime competitors.

Again to the desk, reigning champion Judd Trump can be searching for to retain his crown, whereas Neil Robertson, Mark Williams and many extra will really feel they’ve an opportunity at upsetting the odds.

Ronnie O’Sullivan stays the final maverick star, the huge draw to the event, and all the time has an opportunity of triumphing regardless of his lesser seeding.

Take a look at our complete information to the 2020 World Snooker Championship together with occasions, TV particulars and draw particulars.

When is the World Snooker Championship?

The 2020 World Snooker Championship began on Friday 31st July 2020 after being pushed again from its standard spot in April.

It should run for over two weeks earlier than culminating in the remaining on Sunday 16th August 2020.

How to watch the World Snooker Championship 2020

Coverage of the 2020 World Snooker Championship can be available throughout Eurosport and BBC platforms.

Many Sky Sports activities prospects could have Eurosport included of their bundle.

Non-Sky Sports activities prospects can join from simply £4.99 per 30 days or £39.99 for a full 12 months.

You possibly can subscribe to Eurosport Participant independently or add it to your Amazon Prime subscription. You possibly can even join free trials for each Eurosport and Amazon Prime so you possibly can take pleasure in their coverage for per week with out paying.

Most of the motion will even be broadcast on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer, although occasional matches can be proven on BBC1.

Regulate our schedule under which can be up to date all through the event when particular particulars are launched.

World Snooker Championship schedule

Monday third August

BBC Two: from 1pm

BBC 4: from 7pm

Eurosport: from 10am, 2:30pm and 7pm

Tuesday 4th August

BBC Two: from 10am and 1pm

BBC 4: from 7pm

Eurosport: from 10am, 2:30pm and 7pm

Wednesday fifth August

BBC Two: from 1pm

BBC 4: from 7pm

Eurosport: from 10am, 2:30pm and 7pm

Thursday sixth August

BBC Two: from 10am and 1pm

BBC 4: from 7pm

Eurosport: from 10am, 2:30pm and 7pm

Friday seventh August

BBC Two: from 10am and 1pm

BBC 4: from 7pm

Eurosport: from 10am, 2:30pm and 7pm

World Snooker Championship prize cash

There’s a hefty prize cash pot on provide for the World Snooker Championship. Right here’s the full round-up, together with bonuses for hitting the highest break:

Winner: £500,000

£500,000 Runner-up: £200,000

£200,000 Semi-finalists: £100,000

£100,000 Quarter-finalists: £50,000

£50,000 Final 16: £30,000

£30,000 Final 32: £20,000

£20,000 Final 48: £15,000

£15,000 Final 80: £10,000

£10,000 Final 112: £5,000

£5,000 Highest break: £15,000

£15,000 TOTAL PRIZE MONEY: £2,395,000

Who’s the defending champion?

Judd Trump is the reigning king of the Crucible showpiece occasion after masterful shows in 2019.

He suffered a quick scare in the first spherical towards Thai participant Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, however went on to trounce Ding Junhui, Stephen Maguire and unseeded shock bundle Gary Wilson in his route to the remaining.

Trump thrashed John Higgins 18-9 in the climactic showdown to safe his first World Snooker Championship.

Will followers have the opportunity to watch in the Crucible?

Followers had been allowed into the Crucible Theatre on the opening day as a part of a authorities plan to steadily reintroduce crowds to sporting occasions.

The event was chosen to host a pilot scheme of returning followers to arenas. Each session of the event was supposed to be populated by some extent of an viewers.

Now that won’t be the case, and all preparations for a socially-distanced event have been deserted with gamers to stay in a bubble and play behind closed doorways.

WST chairman Barry Hearn initially welcomed the transfer to permit crowds inside. He stated: “Following intensive discussions with the Division for Digital, Tradition, Media & Sport and Nigel Huddleston MP in latest weeks, we’re delighted that the World Championship has been picked amongst the very small variety of sports activities occasions for this pilot undertaking.

“We can be the solely indoor sporting occasion with a crowd.

“This highlights the Authorities’s confidence in snooker and our potential to safely welcome again followers at one among the greatest sporting occasions on the planet.

“That is marvellous information for the small variety of spectators fortunate sufficient to have saved their tickets for what can be a singular event at the Crucible.

“Each single one who selected the choice to hold their seat for this 12 months can be given a spot. And the restricted variety of tickets on normal sale can be snapped up shortly by followers who now have a as soon as in a lifetime alternative to see this world-famous occasion live.”

