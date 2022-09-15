How to watch the Xbox broadcast at the Tokyo Game Show 2022: today’s event schedule and the rest of the conferences

Microsoft is present at the Tokyo Game Show and will host its own broadcast focused on Xbox news. It will take place today September 15, starting at 11:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

To be able to see the event, you can follow it through the IGN YouTube channel live. In case you cannot be there, we will offer all the news that the company has offered on a deferred basis.

In addition to Xbox, there are other broadcasts from other companies during today at the Tokyo Game Show that we show you below:

Tokyo Game Show schedule for today, September 15

Xbox

Archosaur Games

GREE

Bandai Namco Entertainment: ONE PIECE ODYSSEY

Capcom News

For now, the Tokyo Game Show 2022 has left us with a multitude of news, including the announcement of Yakuza 8 and a spin-off game of the franchise. Last year Xbox was also present at the event and confirmed the arrival of Xbox Cloud Gaming in new territories, presented a new trailer for Back 4 Blood, The Good Life, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and more games, among other announcements focused on the Japanese market.