How to Watch Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Golf – Variety

The Champions for Charity golf match is bringing collectively 4 sports activities icons for a very good trigger on Sunday.

Skilled golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will face off on the Medalist Golf Membership in Hobe Sound, Fla., with two all-time nice NFL quarterbacks on their groups. Woods shall be paired with Peyton Manning, the retired Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback, and Mickelson will play with Tom Brady, the previous New England Patriots star who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dubbed “The Match” on social media, the occasion will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET and air on TNT, TBS, TruTV and HLN. Followers can stream the golf outing totally free on FuboTV and catch the pre-game livestream on Bleacher Report.

The published group shall be made up of Charles Barkley, Brian Anderson, Trevor Immelman, Justin Thomas and Amanda Balionis.

The 18-hole golf match will increase cash for coronavirus aid as WarnerMedia and the members will donate $10 million to charities together with the American Crimson Cross, Direct Aid, Save Small Companies and the All In Problem. Viewers at dwelling may also make donations and enter raffles throughout the broadcast.

{Golfing} stars Woods and Mickelson beforehand confronted off in a Las Vegas event in 2018 for $9 million. Mickelson took the win in that matchup.