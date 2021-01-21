How to Watch Tom Hanks ‘Celebrating America’ Inauguration Special

Tom Hanks will host the “Celebrating America” inauguration particular program following the official switch of energy to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

The presidential celebration, which takes place Jan. 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET, is meant to showcase the dedication to American therapeutic and unity. It’ll characteristic a slew of performances from high-profile singers and bands just like the Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi. The performers can be sharing their abilities from completely different places throughout the nation, because the inaugural occasions are supposed to decrease the danger of additional COVID-19 unfold.

Extra performances are anticipated to be introduced forward of the occasion.

Hanks may even be joined by Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington, who plan to introduce segments about numerous U.S. residents who labored to make a change within the communities they’re from.

Each Biden and Harris are scheduled to share remarks in the course of the celebratory occasion, as effectively. Earlier within the day’s proceedings, the 2 will formally tackle the titles of President and Vice President. The consideration is to be bestowed upon them on account of their success in successful 306 electoral votes, greater than the 232 gained by their rivals.

The occasion is an official a part of the Presidential Inauguration Committee’s celebratory plans for the peaceable transition of energy. Because the end result of the day’s plans, this system can be out there reside on many main networks, together with ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS.

For individuals who have minimize the wire, it would even be supplied by way of a livestream on PIC social media channels. Their YouTube, Fb, Twitter and Twitch will carry the celebration. Streaming companions for the inaugural committee, together with Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, AT&T DIRECTV and U-verse are additionally anticipated to provide the “Celebrating America” program.

Watch the “Celebrating America” particular on YouTube under.