How to watch Tom Hardy’s Bedtime Stories on CBeebies

Tom Hardy returns to Bedtime Stories on Cbeebies this week, to share some heartwarming tales with younger youngsters all around the nation.

The actor, recognized for his roles in Hollywood films in addition to status British tv like Peaky Blinders and Taboo, has been named the “hottest visitor” on the kids’s programme.

The BBC has revealed that his earlier episodes have been considered over 1,000,000 instances on iPlayer, so expectations are excessive for his huge return this week (27th April – 1st Could).

When is Tom Hardy’s Bedtime Stories on TV?

Tom Hardy will seem on Bedtime Stories each night this week, beginning on Monday 27th April at 6:50pm the place he’ll learn Hug Me, a narrative by Simona Ciraolo about a bit cactus who needs a hug.

He’ll return on the similar time all through the week, to learn the next tales:

Tuesday 28th April: Beneath The Similar Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston, about two youngsters who need to be associates however stay on reverse sides of the world.

Wednesday 29th April: There’s A Tiger In The Backyard by Lizzy Stewart, in regards to the energy of creativeness.

Thursday 30th April: Don’t Fear, Little Crab by Chris Haughton, about being courageous sufficient to attempt one thing utterly new.

Friday 1st Could: The Downside With Issues by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks, which tackles how finest to take care of issues.

Bedtime Stories is out there to stream on BBC iPlayer.