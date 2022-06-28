How to watch TV online with all the DTT channels live without installing anything: this is MiTeleOnline

We have already explained to you how to watch more than 600 DTT channels online, free and legally, or how VLC allows us to watch DTT with IPTV lists, but also record the programs we want. Today we are going to detail how to watch all online channels without install apps to follow DTT live.

The base of the MiTeleOnline platform offers a web service that gives access to all online television channels regardless of the device from which it is accessed: from a computer, a mobile phone, a console and of course, a television. MiTeleOnline is a free web service that gives access to all the channels of digital terrestrial television as if we were doing it through the television.

IPTV: how it works and what are m3u channel lists

How to watch TV online on MiTeleOnline





As they explain from the web, here you can access in an organized way the contents of Spanish television that are currently available to watch on DTT, and it can be à la carte or live. “We only link to official content whose platforms have the rights for its online broadcastit is possible that some channels have part of their content for registered users or by subscription”, they explain.

The initial page of the web application shows us filters to sort the content we want to see. You can sort by dates, name, or most viewed and most voted by other viewers. There is also a classification at the top, according to the content: series, programs, soap operas, cartoons, documentaries or movies. And also by channels.

The platform takes you to the official content of each channel, although premium content is excluded for which you have to pay.





There is also a section called “Live DTT” and at the access you have the grid and programming of the day with a button to access what is being broadcast live at that moment.

Channel list available





All channels available for free on the web are: