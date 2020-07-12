How to watch UFC 251 – live stream and TV channel for Kamaru Usman v Jorge Masvidal

Buckle up, UFC 251 is prepared to burst into life on the seaside this weekend as Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal go head to head at UFC Struggle Island.

Gilbert Burns was anticipated to face Usman on the prime of the UFC 251 combat card, however a constructive COVID-19 take a look at dominated him out on third July.

Masvidal will step up to the plate at quick discover and whereas he’s the underdog, he will likely be decided to profit from his large second.

The 35-year-old American star has racked up a trio of consecutive wins over Darren Until, Ben Askren and most just lately Nate Diaz – one-time scourge of Conor McGregor.

Usman is the favorite going into their match-up, nevertheless. The Nigerian star has gained 15 bouts on the bounce together with his most up-to-date showdown towards Colby Covington.

His final 5 fights have all gone into the ultimate spherical, with 4 of them determined by unanimous resolution, that means followers can count on one other gruelling exhibition from the Octagon on the weekend.

Additionally on the cardboard, Max Holloway is out for revenge towards Alexander Volkanovski after shedding his UFC Featherweight Championship belt to the Australian in December 2019.

Jessica Andrade v Rose Namajunas, Amanda Ribas v Paige VanZant and Petr Yan v Jose Aldo are additionally among the many most important occasion showdowns to happen on Struggle Island.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you want to learn about how to watch UFC 251 on TV and on-line.

What’s the UFC 251 begin time?

TV protection of the UFC 251 most important card will begin at 3am (UK time) within the early hours of Sunday 12th July 2020.

The preliminary card will likely be broadcast from 1am (UK time).

What channel is UFC 251 on within the UK?

UFC 251 will likely be proven live on BT Sport 1.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 per 30 days. You may add the ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV cross.

Live stream UFC 251 on-line

You may watch UFC 250 with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing up to a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 251 in US

US followers can watch the occasion live within the US through ESPN+.

By itself, EPSN+ prices $4.99 per 30 days or $49.99 per yr. You should buy UFC 251 solely for $64.99 or mix it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25% saving.

The place is UFC 251 held?

The UFC 251 occasion will likely be held on the model new UFC Struggle Island facility based mostly on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

UFC 251 combat card

Essential card

Kamaru Usman (c) v Jorge Masvidal – Welterweight

Alexander Volkanovski (c) v Max Holloway – Featherweight

Petr Yan v Jose Aldo – Bantamweight

For the total checklist, take a look at our UFC 251 combat card

In case you’re wanting for extra to watch, take a look at our TV information.