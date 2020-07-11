How to watch UFC 251 – live stream and TV channel for Kamaru Usman v Jorge Masvidal

Buckle up, UFC 251 is prepared to burst into life on the seaside this weekend as Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal go head to head at UFC Battle Island.

Gilbert Burns was anticipated to face Usman on the high of the UFC 251 battle card, however a optimistic COVID-19 take a look at dominated him out on third July.

Masvidal will step up to the plate at brief discover and whereas he’s the underdog, he will likely be decided to profit from his massive second.

The 35-year-old American star has racked up a trio of consecutive wins over Darren Until, Ben Askren and most just lately Nate Diaz – one-time scourge of Conor McGregor.

Usman is the favorite going into their match-up, nevertheless. The Nigerian star has received 15 bouts on the bounce together with his most up-to-date showdown in opposition to Colby Covington.

His final 5 fights have all gone into the ultimate spherical, with 4 of them determined by unanimous determination, which means followers can anticipate one other gruelling exhibition from the Octagon on the weekend.

Additionally on the cardboard, Max Holloway is out for revenge in opposition to Alexander Volkanovski after shedding his UFC Featherweight Championship belt to the Australian in December 2019.

Jessica Andrade v Rose Namajunas, Amanda Ribas v Paige VanZant and Petr Yan v Jose Aldo are additionally among the many most important occasion showdowns to happen on Battle Island.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you want to find out about how to watch UFC 251 on TV and on-line.

What’s the UFC 251 begin time?

TV protection of the UFC 251 most important card will begin at 3am (UK time) within the early hours of Sunday 12th July 2020.

The preliminary card will likely be broadcast from 1am (UK time).

What channel is UFC 251 on within the UK?

UFC 251 will likely be proven live on BT Sport 1.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 monthly. You possibly can add the ‘Huge Sport’ bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

Live stream UFC 251 on-line

You possibly can watch UFC 250 with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing up to a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 251 in US

US followers can watch the occasion live within the US by way of ESPN+.

By itself, EPSN+ prices $4.99 monthly or $49.99 per 12 months. You should purchase UFC 251 solely for $64.99 or mix it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25% saving.

The place is UFC 251 held?

The UFC 251 occasion will likely be held on the model new UFC Battle Island facility based mostly on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

UFC 251 battle card

Primary card

Kamaru Usman (c) v Jorge Masvidal – Welterweight

Alexander Volkanovski (c) v Max Holloway – Featherweight

Petr Yan v Jose Aldo – Bantamweight

