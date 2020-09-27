How to watch UFC 254 – live stream and TV channel for Khabib v Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov will take centre stage at UFC 254 as he goes head-to-head with Justin Gaethje in probably the most eagerly-anticipated bout of the 12 months.

The Russian famous person has solely fought as soon as since his 2018 KO towards Conor McGregor, however he comfortably dispatched Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 throughout his most up-to-date outing in September 2019.

There will likely be loads of intrigue going into this one as Khabib seeks to defend his UFC Light-weight championship towards a rising star.

Gaethje stepped in to change Khabib at UFC 249 on quick discover, however his spectacular victory over Tony Ferguson has now led to a conflict between the pair.

The 31-year-old is the Interim Light-weight champion however will hope to unify the title later this 12 months.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you want to learn about how to watch UFC 254 on TV and on-line.

What’s the UFC 254 begin time?

TV protection of the UFC 254 occasion is but to be confirmed, however earlier foremost occasions have kick-started at 1am (UK time) within the early hours of Sunday mornings.

UFC 254 will happen throughout the early hours of Sunday twenty fourth October 2020 in UK time.

What channel is UFC 254 on within the UK?

UFC 254 is predicted to be proven live on BT Sport 1.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 per 30 days. You’ll be able to add the ‘Large Sport’ bundle for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

Live stream UFC 254 on-line

You’ll be able to watch UFC 254 with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing up to a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 254 in US

US followers can watch the occasion live within the US by way of ESPN+.

By itself, EPSN+ prices $4.99 per 30 days or $49.99 per 12 months. It’s anticipated that it is possible for you to to buy UFC 254 solely for $64.99 or mix it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25% saving.

The place is UFC 254 held?

The UFC 254 occasion will likely be held on the Flash Discussion board facility on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, an everyday internet hosting venue for fights throughout lockdown.

UFC 254 struggle card

Major card

Khabib Nurmagomedov v Justin Gaethje – Light-weight

Umar Nurmagomedov v Sergey Morozov – Bantamweight

Islam Makhachev v Rafael dos Anjos – Light-weight

In case you’re trying for extra to watch, try our TV Information.