How to watch US Open golf by TV channel, live stream, dates, times

The 120th US Open would be the most uncommon in its historical past with an eerily silent course to greet the gamers at Winged Foot.

Nevertheless, the dearth of followers gained’t delay the world’s most interesting golfers from taking centre-stage this week as they search to file a serious victory on a patchy 2020 tour.

Homegrown hero Dustin Johnson heads into this one among the many favourites to file one other victory in New York.

Recent from successful the PGA Tour Participant of the Yr gong, Johnson is the person to beat, particularly contemplating World No.1 Brooks Koepka is out of the event with a knee drawback.

He gained back-to-back US Open tournaments earlier than being pipped on the submit by Gary Woodland final yr – making Woodland the one man to beat Koepka within the US Open since 2016.

UK protection of the US Open can be as intensive as standard, and with the colder climate drawing in, what higher means to spend a night than along with your ft up and the golf on.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you want to know in regards to the US Open 2020.

When is US Open 2020?

The US Open will happen from Thursday 17th September 2020 till Sunday 20th September 2020.

It has been rearranged from its authentic slot in June due to the lockdown procedures, however followers can be delighted to see the competitors go forward.

The place is US Open 2020 course?

The event stays on the Winged Foot Golf Membership in Mamaroneck, New York, USA.

It will likely be the fifth US Open performed at Winged Foot.

How to watch US Open golf on TV

You’ll be able to watch the event live on Sky Sports activities Golf and Important Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app all through the week.

Live stream US Open golf on-line

You’ll be able to watch the event with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99 with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be accessible by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

US Open 2020 golf TV schedule

Thursday 17th September

Sky Sports activities Golf and Important Occasion from 12:30pm

Sky Sports activities Important Occasion from 10pm

Friday 18th September

Sky Sports activities Golf and Important Occasion from 12:30pm

Sky Sports activities Important Occasion from 10:30pm

Saturday 19th September

Sky Sports activities Golf from 2pm

Sky Sports activities Important Occasion from 10:30pm

Sunday 20th September

Sky Sports activities Golf from 1pm

Sky Sports activities Important Occasion from 7:30pm

US Open 2020 golf highlights

Sky Sports activities Golf will air highlights and round-ups all through their protection.

Hold watching all through the event for replays, highlights and extra.

Who gained the US Open 2019?

Gary Woodland gained the event, his first main victory, regardless of not that includes within the prime 20 earlier than within the competitors.

He efficiently held off Brooks Koepka who was aiming to change into the US Open champion for a 3rd successive yr.