How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

The US Open marked the return of elite-tier tennis and regardless of an absence of followers, there’s been no lack of fireworks within the opening phases, courtesy of a terrific Andy Murray victory.

The British celebrity has endured a turbulent couple of years after making a surprising return from hip surgical procedure.

Murray triumphed over Yoshihito Nishioka in a five-set thriller, hanging again from two units down and even surviving a match level from the Japanese participant.

Whereas an empty Flushing Meadows doesn’t scream ‘atmospheric’, early indicators counsel the motion, the drama, the twists and turns of the US Open 2020 schedule will nonetheless stream to guarantee a dramatic spectacle for these watching at house.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s absence from the event has opened up the lads’s facet of the draw to the chasing pack, though many may interpret the panorama to counsel Novak Djokovic merely has a transparent path to the trophy.

The ladies’s sport may additionally be depleted with 5 of the world prime seven all swerving the event.

All gamers will probably be eager to profit from a smaller subject and pursue a Grand Slam title for the primary or the 24th time, in case your title is Serena Williams.

You may watch the entire event live, and we’re readily available to assist you do precisely that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you want to know in regards to the US Open 2020 tennis event.

When is the US Open 2020?

The event begins on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs till Sunday 13th September 2020.

The place is the US Open 2020 held?

The event is held on the Billie Jean King Nationwide Tennis Middle in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

US Open schedule

All UK time.

We’ve listed the order of play for the primary court docket beneath. For a complete take a look at each match on at this time, take a look at our recurrently up to date US Open 2020 schedule.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2

Ok. Kozlova (UKR) v P. Kvitova (CZE) (6)

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2

N. Djokovic (SRB) (1) v Ok. Edmund (GBR)

From 7pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2

N. Osaka (JPN) (4) v C. Giorgi (ITA)

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2

S. Tsitsipas (GRE) (4) v M. Cressy (USA)

How to watch and live stream US Open within the UK