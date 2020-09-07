How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

The US Open has been flung huge open after Novak Djokovic was defaulted from the event for placing a line choose with a ball outdoors of play.

The Serbian famous person was the runaway favorite to land the Grand Slam title within the absence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and regardless of exhibiting on the spot regret over the unintentional incident, the foundations dictated that Djokovic had to go away the event.

Stars from the chasing pack might be massively boosted forward of as we speak’s US Open 2020 schedule, absolutely conscious that their possibilities of lifting the trophy have been considerably boosted.

Live as we speak, Dominic Thiem v Felix Auger Aliassime seems to be some of the thrilling clashes.

Austrian star Thiem is the recent favorite to win the event, whereas Canadian prodigy Auger Aliassime is carving out a powerful fame for himself on the tour.

Serena Williams can be in motion this night as she closes in on Grand Slam No.24 although she faces competitors from the likes of Naomi Osaka who has already reached the quarter-finals.

You’ll be able to watch the entire event live, and we’re available to show you how to do precisely that.

The event began on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs till Sunday 13th September 2020.

The place is the US Open 2020 held?

The event is held on the Billie Jean King Nationwide Tennis Heart in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

Learn extra – US Open 2020 predictions: Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski chat solely to RadioTimes.com

US Open schedule

All UK time.

We’ve listed the order of play for the primary courtroom beneath. For a complete have a look at each match on as we speak, try our frequently up to date US Open 2020 schedule.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

M. Sakkari (GRE) [15] v S. Williams (USA) [3]

From 7pm

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [15] v D. Thiem (AUT) [2]

From midnight

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

F. Tiafoe (USA) v D. Medvedev (RUS) [3]

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

E. Mertens (BEL) [16] v S. Kenin (USA) [2]

How to watch and live stream US Open within the UK