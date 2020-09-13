How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

The US Open has approached finals weekend with a bunch of stars gunning to get their fingers on the highest prize – and immediately, it’ll be Alexander Zverev going toe-to-toe with Dominic Thiem for the Males’s Singles prize, after favorite Novak Djokovic was ejected from the competition in an earlier spherical.

Zverev defeated Pablo Carreno Busta – Djokovic’s opponent who obtained a bye after the Serbian star was defaulted – within the semi-final on Friday, whereas Thiem defeated Daniil Medvedev to achieve his place within the remaining.

The event began on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs till Sunday 13th September 2020.

The place is the US Open 2020 held?

The event is held on the Billie Jean King Nationwide Tennis Middle in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

US Open schedule

All UK time.

We’ve listed the order of play for the primary two matches on the principle courtroom beneath. For a complete take a look at each match on immediately, try our usually up to date US Open 2020 schedule.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

After 9pm

