How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

The US Open marks the return of elite-tier tennis for each the highest women and men gamers on the earth.

A largely-deserted Flushing Meadows will nonetheless present a dramatic backdrop for what’s historically the ultimate main of the calendar.

As an alternative, the US Open is second on the decimated listing in 2020, with the rearranged French Open is to observe in its footsteps.

Girls gamers returned to motion prior to the lads, however all might be feeling the consequences of such an extended enforced break, and a number of other key contenders gained’t be round to problem for honours.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios are the three most excessive profile absentees from the match, citing fears over security as causes for not that includes in it.

The ladies’s sport may be depleted with 5 of the world prime seven all swerving the match.

Huge-hitters Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are each in attendance, nevertheless. They are going to be decided to benefit from a smaller area and pursue one other Grand Slam for his or her overworked trophy cupboards.

When is the US Open 2020?

The match begins on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs till Sunday 13th September 2020.

The place is the US Open 2020 held?

The match is held on the Billie Jean King Nationwide Tennis Middle in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

US Open schedule

Chosen fundamental courts. All UK time.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

Andy Murray v Yoshihito Nishioka

WTA Match

From midnight

WTA Match

Federico Delbonis v (3) Daniil Medvedev

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 4pm

WTA Match

Jaume Munar v (2) Dominic Thiem

WTA Match

From 10pm

WTA Match

(14) Grigor Dimitrov v Tommy Paul

WTA Match

COURT 17

From 4pm

WTA Match

(15) Felix Auger-Aliassime v Thiago Monteiro

Leonardo Mayer v (25) Milos Raonic

WTA Match

(6) Matteo Berrettini v Go Soeda

How to watch and live stream US Open within the UK