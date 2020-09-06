How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

Though going down behind closed doorways, The US Open – the primary main tennis match because the coronavirus lockdown – has delivered some dramatic matches in latest days.

British followers, specifically, have been compelled to watch some eyebrow-raising outcomes from the Flushing Meadows Park: Andy Murray, Dan Evans, Johanna Konta and Cameron Norrie have all now exited the competitors within the early rounds.

The principle UK hopes come within the doubles competitors, with duo Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski yesterday reaching the boys’s quarter-finals with a straightforward victory over Marcelo Demoliner and Matwé Middelkoo.

Nonetheless, the match is much from over, with the US Open 2020 schedule promising much more drama in days to come.

At the moment, British followers can assist Joe Salisbury, who alongside the USA’s Rajeev Ram is competing within the males’s doubles quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, some massive names are due to seem on courtroom, with each Novak Djokovic (males’s primary) and Naomi Osaka (ladies’s quantity 4) preventing to keep of their respective contests.

You’ll be able to watch the entire match live, and we’re available to provide help to do precisely that.

Learn extra – US Open 2020 predictions: Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski chat completely to RadioTimes.com

The match began on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs till Sunday 13th September 2020.

The place is the US Open 2020 held?

The match is held on the Billie Jean King Nationwide Tennis Middle in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

US Open schedule

All UK time.

We’ve listed the order of play for the primary courtroom beneath. For a complete have a look at each match on right this moment, take a look at our usually up to date US Open 2020 schedule.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES- ROUND 4

Y. Putintseva (KAZ) [23] v P. Martic (CRO) [8]

From 7pm

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

N. Djokovic (SRB) [1] v P. Carreno Busta (ESP) [20]

From Midnight

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

D. Shapovalov (CAN) [12] v D. Goffin (BEL) [7]

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

N. Osaka (JPN) [4] v A. Kontaveit (EST) [14]

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 4pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

J. Brady (USA) [28] v A. Kerber (GER) [17]

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

A. Davidovich Fokina (ESP) v A. Zverev (GER) [5]

From 8pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

S. Rogers (USA) v P. Kvitova (CZE) [6]

From 10pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

S. Rogers (USA) v P. Kvitova (CZE) [6]

COURT 17

From 4pm

MEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

C. Eubanks (USA) M. McDonald (USA) v R. Ram (USA) [3] J. Salisbury (GBR) [3]

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

A. Blinkova (RUS) V. Kudermetova (RUS) v Ok. Peschke (CZE) [4] D. Schuurs (NED) [4]

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

L. Siegemund (GER) V. Zvonareva (RUS) v E. Mertens (BEL) [2] A. Sabalenka (BLR) [2]

MEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

W. Koolhof (NED) [8] N. Mektic (CRO) [8] v S. Gille (BEL) J. Vliegen (BEL)

How to watch and live stream US Open within the UK