How to Watch Vice-Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris, Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will maintain their vice presidential debate tonight.

With Election Day looming, Pence and Harris will face off on the College of Utah in Salt Lake Metropolis, Utah, from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET. The candidates are anticipated to talk about President Donald Trump’s dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic, following final week’s information of the president and first girl testing constructive for COVID-19. The controversy shall be moderated by Susan Web page, USA As we speak’s Washington bureau chief.

Main networks together with ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, PBS, Fox Information, Univision, Telemundo, MSNBC and C-SPAN will air the occasion. Some networks will stream the occasion on YouTube or on their web sites. Twitter’s U.S. Election hub can even livestream the occasion, and NPR will cowl the talk.

The controversy stays on observe, regardless of Pence’s publicity to the White Home, during which a number of staffers have examined constructive to the coronavirus. To take further precautions, Pence, Harris and Web page will sit roughly 12-feet aside to preserve social distancing. The 2 candidates shall be separated by a plexiglass barrier requested by the Democratic nominees and granted by the Fee on Presidential Debates. The Trump-Pence marketing campaign opposed the obstacles.

Each Pence and Harris have to date examined detrimental for the coronavirus and gained’t be carrying masks on the talk stage.

Wednesday’s occasion marks the one vice-presidential debate for this 12 months’s election. Upcoming presidential debates between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will happen on Oct. 15 and Oct. 21. After returning to the White Home from the hospital, Trump tweeted on Monday that he’s “wanting ahead” to the upcoming debate.