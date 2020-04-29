How to watch virtual F1 Grand Prix – where is the next race?

Method 1 has adjusted to the ongoing halt by bringing followers the next smartest thing to stay racing – esport racing.

Plenty of present F1 superstars have been battling it out on the F1 2019 sport, racing one another and a number of sports activities stars and celebrities in heated races on-line from their very own houses.

Each Grand Prix cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic shall be translated to the virtual world, and whereas there aren’t any factors or titles on provide, you’ll be able to wager all of the drivers shall be determined to get one over their fellow stars.

Take a look at the whole lot you want to learn about the F1 Virtual Grand Prix sequence.

Where is the next F1 Virtual Grand Prix?

The next race in the real-world F1 calendar was set to be the Dutch Grand Prix, nonetheless the observe doesn’t function on the F1 2019 sport after solely being reintroduced to the tour in 2020.

Due to this fact the race shall be held at Brazil’s Interlagos observe following a fan vote.

When is the next F1 Virtual Grand Prix?

Races are scheduled for the weekend they have been supposed to happen.

The Virtual Grand Prix will happen at 6:00pm UK time on Sunday third Could.

F1 Virtual Grand Prix drivers confirmed

TBC

How to watch the F1 Virtual Grand Prix?

Followers can tune in to watch each F1 Virtual Grand Prix on the Method 1 YouTube channel.

Alternatively, head over to Twitch or Sky Sports activities F1 where they can even be exhibiting stay protection of each race.