How to watch virtual F1 Grand Prix

Components 1 has adjusted to the continuing halt by bringing followers the following neatest thing to dwell racing – esport racing.

Quite a few present F1 superstars have been battling it out on the F1 2019 recreation, racing one another and a number of sports activities stars and celebrities in heated races on-line from their very own houses.

Each Grand Prix cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic can be translated to the virtual world, and whereas there aren’t any factors or titles on supply, you may guess the entire drivers can be determined to get one over their fellow stars.

Take a look at every little thing you want to know concerning the F1 Virtual Grand Prix sequence.

What’s the subsequent F1 Virtual Grand Prix?

The following race would be the Chinese language Grand Prix, set on the Shanghai Worldwide Circuit.

In fact, this was the primary GP to be cancelled following the outbreak in Wuhan, however the monitor presents loads of alternative for a high-octane thriller.

When is the following F1 Virtual Grand Prix?

The race is scheduled for the weekend it was supposed to happen.

Official timings are but to be confirmed, however the Virtual Grand Prix will happen on Sunday 19th April.

How to watch the F1 Virtual Grand Prix?

Followers can tune in to watch each F1 Virtual Grand Prix on the Components 1 YouTube channel.

Alternatively, head over to Twitch or Sky Sports activities F1 the place they will even be displaying dwell protection of each race.