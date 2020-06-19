How to watch Watchmen for free in the UK

Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen was certainly one of the most acclaimed new reveals of 2019 – and if you happen to missed it first time spherical, you’re in luck.

HBO has made the complete nine-episode sequence free on its web site to have fun Juneteenth, an unofficial American vacation which marks the anniversary of Texan slaves being freed on today in 1865.

Right here’s the whole lot you want to learn about how to watch…

How to watch Watchmen free

Fortuitously it couldn’t be simpler all you want to do is head over the the HBO web site and also you’ll discover all 9 episodes – you’ll want to enter an electronic mail handle and date of delivery earlier than you watch, however past that no different data is required.

However you’ll have to be fast – the episodes are solely accessible this weekend (from Friday 19th June to Sunday 21st June 2020), so that you may want to put together for some severe bingeing if you happen to plan to watch the complete sequence.

An announcement from HBO stated, “As an extension of the community’s content material providing highlighting Black experiences, voices and storytellers HBO is proud to provide all 9 episodes for free of this well timed, poignant sequence that explores the legacy of systemic racism in America.”

Is Watchmen free in the UK?

Sure! Though Juneteenth is an American celebration, and regardless of the undeniable fact that HBO is a US community, followers in the UK can entry the free episodes on the HBO web site as properly.

What’s Watchmen about?

The present’s official synopsis reads: “Watchmen takes place in an alternate, up to date actuality in the United States, in which masked vigilantes grew to become outlawed due to their violent strategies.

“Regardless of this, some collect round in order to begin a revolution whereas others are out to cease it earlier than it’s too late, as a larger query rises above all of them; who watches the Watchmen?”

