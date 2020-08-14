Halleloo to all these gagging for one more repair of RuPaul’s Drag Race: three of the most recognisable queens in TV her-story – Shangela Laquifa Wadley, Bob The Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara – have landed their very own present, titled We’re Here.

Premiering on HBO, the six-part unscripted collection will see the Drag Race alumni tour small-town America. Alongside the means, they’ll train newfound Drag daughters how to sashay out of their consolation zones – and into drag. Principally, simply consider Drag Race crossed with Queer Eye.

Season one noticed the queens carry out makeovers in Gettysburg, Twin Falls, Branson, Farmington and Ruston. All episodes have been met with vital acclaim, with HBO now recommissioning We’re Here for a second run.

However whereas the present is out there to watch on HBO (and HBO MAX) in the US, can UK viewers truly binge We’re Here? Reply: yassss! You’ll find all the tea under.

How to watch We’re Here in the UK

We’re Here is out there to watch on NOW TV from 14th August.

You may join NOW TV’s Leisure Move with a 7 day free trial for brand new prospects – afterwards, it’s £8.99 a month.

We’re right here is just not presently accessible on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Who’re the queens on We’re Here?

Bob the Drag Queen

Actual identify Caldwell Tidicue, Bob the Drag Queen began doing drag (beneath the identify Tidicue) after watching the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race on TV. After altering her identify, Bob competed on the eighth season of Drag Race. Identified for her comedian performances (and a standout Uzo Aduba impression), she was topped winner of the competitors, successful $100,000.

Shangela Laquifa Wadley

Shangela, actual identify DJ Pierce, was a contestant on Drag Race all the means again in season two, changing into the first queen to be eradicated. Nonetheless, she returned subsequent season and was positioned sixth. She returned to the RuPaul franchise (once more) for All Stars 3, the place she was controversially voted out of the contest in third place.

Eureka O’Hara

Like Shangela, Eureka O’Hara (the drag persona of David Huggard) has loved a couple of shot at Drag Race fame. She first featured in season 9, however had to pull out of the competitors due to a torn ACL harm. Nonetheless, she returned in the present’s subsequent season, ending in the high three with Kameron Michaels and winner Aquaria.

Is there a trailer for We’re Here?

Type of: you may see a (very upbeat) clip from episode one under.

