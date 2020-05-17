How to Watch With Obama, Lebron James – Variety

Though COVID-19 has prevented in-person commencement ceremonies, the category of 2020 could have a digital celebration with among the world’s greatest names on Could 16.

XQ Institute, The LeBron James Household Basis and The Leisure Business Basis have teamed up to current an hour-long commencement ceremony with a star-studded-lineup for this yr’s highschool seniors. Right here’s all the pieces you want to know concerning the occasion.

“Graduate Collectively: America Honors The Excessive College Class of 2020” will likely be broadcast on over 30 cable networks in addition to streamed on-line. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, California Music Channel, CNN, The CW, FOX Enterprise Community, FOX Information Channel, Freeform and MSNBC will all air the present at eight p.m. ET/PT and seven p.m. CT, with Univision offering a simulcast of the present in Spanish. ABC Information Dwell, Related Press, Bleacher Report, Complicated Networks, Fb App, FOX Now, Hulu, Los Angeles Blade, NBC Information NOW, PEOPLE, Roland Martin Unfiltered, Reuters, The Roku Channel, SiriusXM’s City View, TikTok, Twitter, USO, Washington Blade, and YouTube will all stream the celebration at eight p.m. PT/ 11 p.m. ET.

The celebrities who will likely be becoming a member of in on the festivities embrace graduation speaker President Barack Obama, LeBron James, Dangerous Bunny, Timothée Chalamet, David Dobrik, Kevin Hart, H.E.R., Chris Harrison, Jonas Brothers that includes Karol G, Alicia Keys, Liza Koshy, Julianne Moore, Maren Morris, Kumail Nanjiani, Shaquille O’Neal, Ben Platt, Megan Rapinoe, Yara Shahidi, Olivia Wilde, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai, Zendaya and extra.

Following the celebration, TikTok will likely be internet hosting a livestream after-party that includes DJ Dillon Francis and different particular visitors.

For a full record of appearances, go to GraduateTogether2020.com.