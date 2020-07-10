How to watch WWE Extreme Rules – UK start time and match card

There are few sport and leisure occasions which have weathered the coronavirus pandemic and the WWE has been luckier than most organisations, with each predominant roster occasion having taken place in some kind or one other this 12 months (albeit with out crowds).

The following large occasion within the calendar is WWE Extreme Rules, also referred to as The Horror Present at Extreme Rules.

Learn on for the whole lot you want to know in regards to the extravaganza, together with how to watch, the total listing of matches and the place it’s being held.

What time does WWE Extreme Rules start?

WWE’s The Horror Present at Extreme Rules takes place on Sunday 19th July.

The principle card shall be streaming reside on the WWE Community from midnight after a kickoff present from 11pm.

How to watch WWE Extreme Rules

Essentially the most easy method to watch is by tuning into the WWE Community on-line video streaming service.

Seize a free trial to watch WWE Extreme Rules

You will get a subscription for £9.99 a month, with the primary month obtainable without cost and the app might be accessed on a spread of platforms together with Apple TV, Amazon Hearth TV and most video games consoles.

Alternatively, you possibly can watch on pay per view, through BT Sport Field Workplace.

WWE Extreme Rules matches

The occasion has thrown up some intriguing trying match-ups, you possibly can check out all of them under:

Drew McIntyre (c) v Dolph Ziggler

Asuka (c) v Sasha Banks

Bayley (c) v Nikki Cross

Braun Strowman v Bray Wyatt

Rey Mysterio v Seth Rollins

Apollo Crews (c) v MVP

The place is WWE Extreme Rules being held?

Initially the occasion was set to happen on the SAP Heart in San Jose, California however it has now been moved to the WWE Efficiency Heart in Orlando, Florida.

There are nonetheless restrictions on public gatherings being enforced by the Santa Clara County authorities.