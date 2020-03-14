How to watch WWE SmackDown, Raw, NXT and NXT UK and free highlights on TV in the UK

WWE followers are set to witness a brand new period for pro-wrestling in the UK with reside protection now being proven on BT Sport in 2020.

Weekly SmackDown, Uncooked and NXT occasions are staged round the world and characteristic the hottest superstars in the most gripping storylines, and you possibly can watch all of them on your TV.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you want to learn about how to watch WWE in the UK on BT Sport.

How to watch WWE Uncooked

Uncooked is broadcast at 1:00am in the early hours of each Tuesday morning.

Will probably be proven every week on BT Sport 1 and on-line through the BT Sport participant and app.

How to watch WWE SmackDown

SmackDown is broadcast at 1:00am in the early hours of each Saturday morning.

Will probably be proven every week on BT Sport 1 and on-line through the BT Sport participant and app.

How to watch WWE NXT and NXT UK

NXT is broadcast at 1:00am in the early hours of each Thursday morning.

Will probably be proven every week on BT Sport 1 and on-line through the BT Sport participant and app.

NXT UK can even be proven on BT Sport each Thursday night.

How to watch WWE free

WWE occasions might be obtainable to stream reside on WWE Community.

New prospects can join a one-month free trial which might be cancelled at any time.

Earlier or current prospects can subscribe to WWE Community for simply £9.99 a month.

How to watch WWE highlights for free

Channel 5 broadcast reside highlights of each SmackDown and Uncooked each week for free on their TV channel and on-line service My5.

SmackDown highlights: Saturday mornings

Uncooked highlights: Sunday mornings

WWE PPV occasions 2020

Extra confirmed dates to be added

March eighth: Elimination Chamber

April fifth: Wrestlemania 36

August 23rd: SummerSlam

PPVs might be obtainable to watch reside on BT Sport Field Workplace