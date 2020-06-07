How to Watch YouTube’s ‘Pricey Class of 2020’ With Obamas, Lady Gaga – Variety

YouTube’s rescheduled commencement ceremony, initially slated for Saturday, is going down this Sunday, June 7, and can characteristic voices from the Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Former President Barack Obama, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Lady Gaga and BTS, together with different massive names within the business. Right here’s how to watch the digital graduation.

The graduation ceremony, “Pricey Class of 2020,” will probably be dwell streamed at this hyperlink and might be discovered on the YouTube Originals channel and YouTube’s [email protected] website, learnathome.withyoutube.com. The occasion may even be accessible throughout cellular units, desktops and linked TVs.

Michelle Obama’s “Attain Larger” initiative is ready to host the primary hour of the YouTube unique particular, starting at 12 p.m. PT, which features a graduation addresses from Mrs. Obama and Beyoncé. At four p.m. PT, former President Obama will give his keynote handle, adopted by the ceremonial tassel-turn on the finish of the graduation celebration led by pop singer Katy Perry.

Further graduation audio system embody: Ok-Pop group BTS, Lady Gaga, former Secretary of Protection Robert M. Gates, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Malala Yousafzai.

Associated Tales

The particular will characteristic a efficiency of “Lovely Day” produced by Finneas, that includes Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Noah Cyrus, Ty Dolla $ign, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Tove Lo, Chris Martin, and Ben Platt. A efficiency of Maya Angelou’s “Nonetheless I Rise” may even happen, that includes Madison Calley, Misty Copeland, Naya Lovell, Janelle Monáe, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, and Yara Shahidi.

For the complete checklist of visitor appearances try the checklist under:

Visitor Appearances

J.J. Abrams ● Ray Allen ● La La Anthony ● Jack Black ● Ian E-book ● Tom Brady ● Erika Brown ● Jenna Bush Hager ● Andy Cohen ● Stephen Colbert ● Lana Condor ● Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber ● Joseph Gordon Levitt ● DJ D-Good ● Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart ● Billie Eilish ● Missy Elliott ● Invoice & Melinda Gates ● Evan Goldberg ● Jake Gyllenhaal ● Mark Hamill ● Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson ● Michael B. Jordan ● Colin Jost ● Rupi Kaur ● Courtney Kemp ● Keegan Michael Key ● Alicia Keys ● Jimmy Kimmel ● Jennifer Lopez ● Demi Lovato ● Peyton Manning ● Camila Mendes ● Shawn Mendes ● Hasan Minhaj ● Natalie Morales ● John Mulaney ● Katelyn Ohashi ● Chris Pine ● Antoni Porowski ● Billy Porter ● Seth Rogen ● Phoebe Robinson ● Michael Strahan ● Taylor Swift ● Daisy Ridley ● Justin Timberlake ● Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade ● Kerry Washington ● Russell Westbrook ● Russell Wilson & Ciara ● Solid of HBO’s “Euphoria”: Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Zendaya ● Solid of “Schitt’s Creek”: Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Jenn Robertson, Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid, Karen Robinson, Sarah Levy, Rizwan Manji ● Solid of “The Simpsons”

YouTube Creators

Jackie Aina ● AsapSCIENCE ● Jade Bowler ● Emma Chamberlain ● Nikkie De Jager ● Dude Good ● John Inexperienced ● Zane Hijazi & Heath Hussar ● Mr. Kate ● a Khan ● Prajakta Koli ● Liza Koshy ● Margot Lee ● Vanessa & Veronica Merrell ● Sasha Morga ● Mark Rober ● The Strive Guys

Watch previous graduation ceremonies devoted to 2020 graduates right here.