How to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League in Spain, Latin America and the rest of the world

It is one of the most anticipated films of the year. After the 2017 version, its original director (who was released from the project) has created his own version. We have already told you a lot about the film and we recommend that you take a look at these 27 things that Zack Snyder himself told us about this version. But the important thing is to know how to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League in different parts of the world.

Those territories to which the HBO Max service has reached have it easy: from March 18 you will be able to see the film within this platform. But what about the territories where it has not yet arrived?

How to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League in Spain

The arrival of HBO Max in Spain has not yet occurred and is scheduled for the end of 2021, so it is likely that you do not know how to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League in Spain. Do you have to wait for the service to arrive? Aren’t we going to be able to see the movie on opening day?

Calm down, because To be able to see Zack Snyder’s La Liga de la Justicia in Spain we will only need the HBO service. On the same day, March 18, if we are subscribed to the streaming service, we will be able to enjoy the film.

How to watch the Justice League in Latin America and the rest of the territories

If you are in Latin America, the situation is practically the same as in Spain: the HBO Max service is scheduled to arrive next June, so to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League you will only need the current HBO service.

This is true for most countries in Europe and Asia, where the film will premiere on the HBO platforms available in each territory. If HBO Max has not arrived yet, no problem, it will do so on the current service or on HBO Go.

The only territories that will not be able to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League on premiere day (and that still do not have an official arrival date) are China, France and Japan.