How to Write a Press Release for an Event: A Helpful Guide

Strong Headline

The headline of your press release must be a strong one to entice someone to read it.

If your headline doesn’t make a potential reader eager to find out more about your topic, you will lose them. In today’s digital age, the headline may be your only opportunity to catch someone’s attention.

Your headline should be unique while also giving the reader a realistic look at the content in the body of your press release.

Complete Dateline

The dateline of a press release is the area in the story where a reader will find pertinent information about where this news originates.

Your dateline is complete when it includes the city, state, and date where it was written. These datelines are an excellent way to grab the attention of a potential reader while also helping to reassure them that the news is timely.

Use a Pyramid Style

Writers should use a pyramid style for their press release format to make the most effective use of your story. You may be asking, ‘What is a pyramid style?’

The most important information and points of your press release should be at the beginning. From there, information that is useful but less important should be included afterward and toward the bottom.

To help illustrate how this should look on paper, think of the top of a pyramid and the broad base.

Effective Use of Keywords

Keywords should be put to use in a press release for easier discovery in search engine results on the internet.

Search engine optimization (SEO) is a form of internet marketing with its focus on helping written content rank higher in search engine results. Why did this matter to the author of a press release?

In short, where your press release ranks in a search engine can be the difference between being read or never seen. The first page of search results on Google receives over 71 percent of readership!

Wrapping Up: The Best Press Release for an Event

The best press release for an event is the one that is interesting and exciting for your readers.

It’s essential to stay informative while also being professional so that you maintain the best tone for your press release. Otherwise, you risk losing someone’s attention before they finish reading it.

Check out our blog posts to learn other tips and tricks to put to use in your professional life!