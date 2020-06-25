How Tom Cruise Helped Get The Witcher’s Henry Cavill More Excited About Stunts

For me, with regards to stunts, I’ve all the time loved doing the bodily stuff. Working with Tom Cruise actually helped — or possibly, within the eyes of the producers, made worse my enjoyment for stunts. I actually wish to do them now, and I believe it’s a vital piece to the character. If an viewers is watching Geralt on-screen, they need to consider that it’s me. If it’s not me, I really feel like I’ve betrayed the character indirectly, and so I attempt to do as a lot as a manufacturing will let me.