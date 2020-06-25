How Tom Ellis Is Staying Fit During Quarantine To Play Lucifer In Season 6

The train that makes me really feel happiest? A little bit of a bizarre query, ‘trigger doing workout routines themselves by no means makes me really feel that pleased within the second, however I at all times really feel elated after I’ve completed. When the fitness center was open, I love to do chest press and large muscle teams across the shoulders and chest. So, in lockdown I’ve been doing numerous push-ups and push-up variations, and get into grips with my chins. That’s my new goal, being good at chins this 12 months. I am gonna come out of quarantine with a giant chin.