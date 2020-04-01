How ‘Tomboy’ Filmmaker Used SXSW Cancellation to Fine-Tune Her Film

“Tomboy” filmmaker Lindsay Lindenbaum spent 5 years following 4 feminine drummers making an attempt to make it in a male-dominated world.

Lindenbaum profiles Bobbye Corridor, a drummer who began at Motown Data within the late ’60s and later toured with Bob Dylan. Samantha Maloney, whose obsession with MTV’s “Headbangers Ball” as a teen led her to fall in love with rock music and the band Motley Crue. Ten years later, Maloney is acting on stage with Courtney Love, drumming for the alt-rock band Gap and residing the dream as Motley Crue’s drummer. There’s Chase Noelle, a performer for the all-women punk band Boytoy. Lastly, Bo-Pah Sledge is the driving drive behind The Sledge Grits Band, a woman group that includes her sisters.

“Tomboy” was headed to SXSW till the coronavirus pandemic led to the competition’s cancellation. Lindenbaum had labored tirelessly within the modifying room to get the documentary locked and prepared in time for her movie’s premiere. “We didn’t know what was going to come of the competition,” Lindenbaum says. “However the considered seeing it on display screen with the drummers in attendance stored us going day in, day trip within the closing levels of the edit.”

Whereas the cancellation information got here as an enormous disappointment, it gave her time to refine the image and hopefully discover a house for “Tomboy” when that is throughout.

She remembers all the time being drawn to drummers at any time when she went to concert events and noticing almost all drummers have been males. “The primary lady I noticed was Merrill Garbus within the Tune-Yards. I simply keep in mind after I noticed her rise up on stage and seeing her drum wildly and fiercely. She was unafraid to take up house,” Lindenbaum says.

Garbus struck a chord along with her and compelled her to look into the world of feminine drummers. “I needed to know why there weren’t extra folks and girls drumming like Merrill.”

Because the filmmaker investigated, she discovered there have been certainly feminine drummers on the market; they merely weren’t within the limelight.

Lindenbaum settled on the 4 tales we see within the movie as a result of “it stated one thing attention-grabbing about what it meant to be an artist and a girl balancing the calls for of life and the fervour to play music.”

Not solely did Lindenbaum need to characteristic ladies of various ages, however she additionally needed to make sure that there was range within the group. As distinctive as their tales have been, in addition they had parallels that allowed them to be weaved collectively. All of the drummers have been going by way of one thing vital of their private lives. “It was these parts that made their tales so relatable. They have been experiencing one thing collectively that the viewers might join to.”

Interweaving the tales was vital to Lindenbaum, but additionally posted a problem: ensuring every character acquired the time she deserved. “The method of modifying was difficult as a result of the tales bounce forwards and backwards — between archives and current day,” she explains.

Lindenbaum had spent 5 years lensing the story (she additionally served because the movie’s cinematographer) and was in a position to discover these good factors to transition from one character to the subsequent.

Lindenbaum’s most important purpose was to present the battle of the music business, and share tales of ladies who made their mark and girls who search to discover their method within the music world. However Lindenbaum is eager to remind those who there are various feminine tales on the market … you simply have to look.