How Too Hot To Handle’s Producers Made Sure The Cast Didn’t Masturbate

Netflix jumped proper again into the fact TV competitors sport on the heels of weird hits like Love is Blind and The Circle. New sequence Too Hot to Deal with introduced collectively ten younger singles in a tropical paradise, however this wasn’t to seek out love like Bachelor in Paradise. No, these singles needed to not discover love (bodily, not less than) and preserve their palms to themselves. Based on Too Hot to Deal with contestant Bryce Hirschberg, this included producers stopping forged masturbation.
How did the Too Hot to Deal with producers pull this off? Bryce Hirschberg defined on the Hollywood Uncooked podcast, saying this:
Very first thing, there have been cameras in every single place. Even within the loos, however it was simply CCTV, so it was not for broadcast, those within the bogs. So, it was simply to just remember to weren’t doing that. They’re not recording, however they’re watching, basically. It’s very awkward, man. I used to be holding it in rather a lot, bro! And, the showers, there are hidden cameras in every single place they usually rotate to allow them to catch all people. In the event you’re within the bathe for greater than 5 minutes, you possibly can see the digital camera begin you, like, ‘What’s he doing?’
Based on the official Too Hot to Deal with description from Netflix, the present requires commitment-phobes preferring an informal hook-up to a relationship to endure “no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any type” within the “luxurious no-bone zone.” The $100,00Zero prize cash would go down “with each slip,” and the problem was: may the singles kind deep emotional connections with none sort of bodily intimacy? Together with self-gratification?
Properly, Too Hot to Deal with clearly wasn’t going to bodily restrain contestants like Bryce Hirschberg from masturbating, however he shared that any individual was at all times watching and even the size of showers was monitored to ensure no self-gratification was happening. With such intrusive filming, I’ve to marvel if Season 2 of Too Hot to Deal with (if ordered by Netflix) would have fewer candidates. Would a shot at $100,00 outweigh being always monitored by CCTV?
Bryce Hirschberg defined why the plain possibility of retreating into the ocean of their luxurious paradise for some self gratification wasn’t an possibility:
Why not go within the ocean? The most miserable factor out of all it for me, they didn’t have a lifeguard within the manufacturing price range or no matter, in order that they wouldn’t let me go swim within the ocean.
Too Hot to Deal with evidently wasn’t going to blow any a part of the price range on a lifeguard to permit the singles to take a swim and probably get into some underwater shenanigans the place the cameras could not comply with them. This luxurious paradise had a draw back for these hook-up lovers, and that was no privateness mixed with sexual self-deprivation.
As you would possibly count on, the primary season of Too Hot to Deal with wasn’t eight episodes of singles behaving themselves and remaining completely hands-off in pursuit of that $100,000. To expertise what was and wasn’t too sizzling to deal with for your self, you possibly can try all eight episodes of Too Hot to Deal with streaming on Netflix now.
For many who already checked out the brand new actuality sequence, the ending left some sad about the way it all went down, and one contestant has no regrets about any of it. For extra viewing choices now and within the not-too–distant future, try our 2020 spring premiere schedule.
