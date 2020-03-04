How TV News Will Cover Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday might stretch into early Wednesday.

The main broadcast and cable information retailers have huge plans for masking a lot of primaries amongst 14 states, the occasion referred to as “Super Tuesday” that some anchors imagine is without doubt one of the two or three most necessary occasions on the political-news calendar. “If election night time, we are saying, is form of our Super Bowl, this may be form of the divisional championship,” Fox News anchor Bret Baier advised Selection earlier this week.

Baier and co-anchor Martha MacCallum will lead marathon dwell protection surrounding the election outcomes from 6 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday, and Fox News may also carry dwell packages into the wee hours of the morning, together with “Fox News @ Night time” with Shannon Bream and early-morning variations of “Fox & Pals First,” anchored by Heather Childers, then Jillian Mele and Rob Schmitt.

Cable-news retailers aren’t the one ones devoting a bigger set of hours to the proceedings. Primetime protection on ABC will lengthen all through primetime, led by George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis. CBS News may also cowl the primaries all through primetime, led from Washington D.C. with Norah O”Donnell. Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Chuck Todd will lead NBC News’ protection, which begins at eight p.m.

MSNBC plans to kick off protection at 6 p.m., led by Rachel Maddow, Brian Williams and Nicolle Wallace. CNN has not introduced its protection plans publicly.