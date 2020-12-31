How TV’s New Years Eve Specials Adapted Productions to COVID

Regardless of this yr’s finest efforts, 2020 will the truth is nonetheless finish at midnight on Dec. 31.

To mark the event, a number of broadcast networks are nonetheless planning to maintain their annual New Years Eve specials on Thursday evening because the ball drops over Occasions Sq. in New York Metropolis. However like the whole lot else this yr, these specials will see a number of adjustments from their regular operations.

As in years previous, the specials will characteristic some pre-taped performances in addition to a number of areas from which they are going to broadcast, reminiscent of New York, Los Angeles, and New Orleans.

Essentially the most noticeable change would be the crowd in Occasions Sq.. Whereas the enduring New York location has held upwards of 1 million folks in previous years, this yr there’ll solely be about 150 invited company in attendance. They’re being referred to as “The Heroes of 2020” and will likely be made up of entrance line employees, first responders, and their households. They are going to be carrying masks throughout the present and will likely be required to endure COVID testing earlier than coming into the world.

“That can give our hosts — Ryan, Lucy, and Billy — an opportunity to discuss to them concerning the yr that they’ve had, how they’ve coped with being a frontline employee, and the way that’s affected their households,” stated Mark Bracco, govt producer of “Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve” on ABC.

In accordance to fellow “New Years Rockin’ Eve” govt producer Linda Gierahn, the manufacturing has modified a number of facets of the manufacturing as nicely so as to be certain that security stays the highest precedence for this yr’s present.

“We’ve had to regulate schedules, regulate areas of the place persons are at, comply with all of our protocols on social distancing, COVID testing, PPE, the whole lot that goes together with that,” Gierahn stated. “A part of that could be a each day well being screening, temperature checks, and simply ensuring that the crew goes via that complete course of earlier than they get into our safe perimeter.”

The annual ABC present, now in its forty ninth yr, will see Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, and Billy Porter dwell in Occasions Sq.. Performances on that present will embrace a headline efficiency by Jennifer Lopez in addition to others by Porter, Brandy, Doja Cat, and extra. President elect Joe Biden may also seem alongside his spouse, Dr. Jill Biden. The present will start airing on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

On NBC, host Caron Daly will likely be joined by co-hosts Amber Ruffin of Peacock’s “The Amber Ruffin Present” and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, DJ and co-executive producer for the “Ellen DeGeneres Present.” Daly and Ruffin will likely be internet hosting the present from the Renaissance Lodge at forty eighth and seventh. Boss will likely be on the road with the socially distanced crowds of first responders. Musical performances embrace AJR, Busta Rhymes, Chloe x Halle, and Bebe Rexha. It is going to characteristic taped packages from each information and comedy stars.

On Fox, Ken Jeong and Joel McHale will host what the community has dubbed the “New Yr’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021.” Government producer Carol Donovan tells Selection that their manufacturing has engaged a number of new ranges of security protocols, together with “fogging of the areas at evening” and a “UV fan system to flow into air” on prime of latest coaching strategies and common testing.

“There’s this complete different layer all about maintaining folks protected,” Donovan stated. “That’s one thing that’s model new and hasn’t been part of TV manufacturing earlier than and now it’s and I feel actually everyone approaches it very positively as a result of everybody’s actually joyful to be working and joyful to be creating content material, which we love.”

LeAnn Rimes, current winner of “The Masked Singer,” will carry out on the Fox particular together with artists like Gloria Estefan, John Legend, Ava Max, and Inexperienced Day. Fox stars Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson may also seem together with Jane Krakowski, Randy Jackson, and Tim Allen. Half one will air starting at 8 p.m. with half two starting at 11 p.m.