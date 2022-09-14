How Ukraine’s swift and effective counteroffensive was conceived

The plan has been worked on for months with the initiative of Zelesnky (REUTERS / Stringer)

Although for Russia a prolonged war in the Ukraine was a failure with respect to its initial intentions, that did not mean that the scenario was a victory for kyiv. The government of Volodimir Zelensky he was determined to recapture lost territory and prove that he could meet and even push back the invading troops. This is how the counteroffensive was conceived that has given important successes and that is altering the chessboard of the confrontation.

The plan has been worked on for months with the initiative of Zelesnky, the impetus of the Ukrainian army and a fundamental war support and of intelligence of the western allies, who held frequent meetings to guide the way forward.

According to the investigation of New York Timeswho interviewed several high-level officials and people close to the plansZelensky made it clear to his generals that he wanted to take a dramatic step to storm the south and sever Mariupol. (in the south, taken by the Russians) from the rest of the invading army in the east, cutting the bridge in the southeast. Aware of the challenge for a relatively small army, he did not desist in his constant diplomatic calls for greater military support.

It was not easy to convince everyone. From the Ukrainian army itself it was believed that the national forces they would not bear the number of casualties and that this would prevent a rapid retake of the territory, in the face of a much larger army. In turn, the new US defense attache, Brigadier General Garrick Harmon, began holding daily sessions with top Ukrainian officials.

One of the first conclusions was that time was decisive for the counterattack to be effective: they had to act before the first snowfalls, which usually arrive in october. If no progress was made before that, Vladimir Putin would have more pressure on the West, with the arrival of winter and the blackmail of gas.

Thus, during the boreal summer, the simulations y tests about the plans, which often obtained pessimistic results, showing a path to failure. But they also showed that some avenues for counteroffensive could be successful. “We provided that advice, and then the Ukrainians internalized it and made their own decision,” he explained to the Times Colin Kahlthe Pentagon’s policy chief.

During August, US officials increased intelligence on Russian troops to identify weak spots and also found a flaw in the rival military: The invaders would have a hard time quickly reinforcing their troops in the northeast or moving troops from the south.

Ukrainian soldiers in Vysokopillya, Kherson

“We had reason to believe that, due to the persistent morale problems and pressure from the Ukrainiansthere might be Russian military bags that are a little more fragile than they look on paper,” Kahl said.

With the permission of his partners in Washington and London, Ukraine has launched not one, but two counter-offensives. The most striking is that of Kharkiv, but more strategically important is that of Kherson, which is expected to take weeks to obtain results due to the high concentration of Russian troops.

To do this, it has had to maximize its resources. It is not easy to learn to use the systems of allies, considering that the army was used to Soviet systems. But the result has been successful, with improvised solutions surprising the Pentagon.

For example, a US defense official said that Ukraine has managed to fit HIMARS air-to-surface anti-radar missiles on Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets, something no air force had ever done, by adapting the aiming point for pilots to fire the missiles. North Americans up to 150 kilometers away, deep into enemy lines.

“We are seeing real and measurable progress from Ukraine in the use of these systems”, General Mark Milley, chairman of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, acknowledged last week.

“The importance of Western military support lies not only in the specific weapons systems, but in the security and confidence that the Ukrainians can use in their future planning,” he told the Times Jack Watlinga senior fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London, who recently returned from Ukraine.

According to US State Department officials, this weekend, as Ukrainian soldiers pushed deeper into parts of the northeast, Putin’s troops were falling apart and in certain places even walked away from the battle, leaving their weapons and ammunition behind. .

Ukrainian officials believe that their long-term success requires, for example, the recapture of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, cutting off Russian forces in Mariupol and pushing Russian forces in Kherson back across the Dnipro River.

The truth is that Russia has been weakened, and now the south is the most important theater of the war.

